The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is now engaged

Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, is engaged to his model girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel. The couple announced their engagement late Tuesday night after attending their mutual friend Charli XCX's Brat show in Brooklyn.

Bechtel shared photos on Instagram, flaunting her ring adorned with a black gem encircled by pavé diamonds. She captioned one of the images, "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT," and tagged Healy's Instagram. Healy then re-shared her post.

On Wednesday morning (June 12), Healy's mother, actress Denise Welch, confirmed the engagement on Loose Women. She said: "I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged. They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York, and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram.

“Instagram official. He's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel - Gabbriette, she's known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her...I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier - she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law."

Bechtel, 26, was first seen with the engagement ring in late May. She and Healy, 35, were first linked in September when they were spotted kissing and holding hands in New York City. They were later seen together at an event in Brooklyn, and Healy soon confirmed their relationship.

Bechtel revealed in an interview with Homme Girls that they had been trying to meet for four years before finally connecting when Healy visited L.A. "We've been in love ever since," she said, adding that they enjoy ordering takeout and playing Fortnite together.

Who is Matt Healy’s fiancée, Gabriella Bechtel?

Bechtel is a versatile model and musician known for her distinct '90s grunge aesthetic. Born in Orange County, California, she initially moved to Los Angeles to pursue ballet but went into modeling after being discovered as a dancer in Blood Orange's music videos. She has since become a successful model, represented by IMG, and worked with notable brands like Diesel, Bottega Veneta, and Skims​.

In addition to her modeling career, Bechtel was the lead singer of the punk rock band Nasty Cherry, which was formed by pop singer Charli XCX in 2018. The band, featured in the Netflix series "I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry," released three EPs before disbanding during the pandemic. She is also popular on social media, where she shares cooking videos and is working on a cookbook. She has so far amassed over 820,000 followers on Instagram.