Ahead of Taylor Swift’s long-awaited arrival in the United Kingdom for her “Era’s” tour, fans could expect a completely different experience compared to Euro-Swifties.

We speculated a few days ago what Taylor Swift could be performing when she arrives in the United Kingdom with her “Era’s” tour - but on the morning of her first UK performance at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, we’re eating crow for breakfast.

That’s because the US superstar is expected to feature changes to her setlist, support acts and costumes compared to her other performances across Europe, which started in May 2024 in Paris.

Fans have compared some of the staging of numbers in that section of the show to performances by the British singer Matty Healy from The 1975, noting that Swift’s theatrics in the transition to "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," with the live performance making use of marching drummers and a salute during “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” bears similarities to the stage mannerisms Healy has become known for.

UK fans will experience several new costumes from Swift which debuted at the beginning of the European leg – including a red sparkling bodysuit for the opening section of the show and is expected to perform “The Tortured Poets Department” portion of the gig in a cream ball gown, with the on-stage visuals adopting a black-and-white theme.

US pop-punk band Paramore, consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, will support Swift across all the UK dates - and will be performing “Misery Business” as far as their previous sets on the tour have demonstrated, with Brit Awards Rising Star winner Griff will join Paramore in supporting Swift in London on June 22 2024.