Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paramore is set to open Taylor Swift’s first UK performance in Edinburgh tomorrow, but will they include “Misery Business” in their setlist?

It’s one more sleep until Swifties begin the pilgrimage to Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, as the first of Taylor Swift’s UK performances takes place, with anticipation very paramount at this point.

It’s led to Swifties in the UK to consume as much information as possible ahead of her celebrated UK shows - where is “Taylor Town” this year, what other options are there locally for a night out around Edinburgh post-gig and an intriguing amount of discussion over her support act for tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop-punk group Paramore, led by the incomparable Hayley Williams, has been on the road across Europe with Swift as her support act for the “Era’s” tour - a throwback to when Williams and company ruled the roost in terms of pop-punk juggernauts at the time, while Taylor Swift was continuing her meteoric rise to super-stardom.

Hayley Williams of Paramore performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Music Festival; the pop-punk group are the support act for Taylor Swift in the UK, but have they included "Misery Business" in their setlist while on tour? (Credit: Getty)

They also happen to have influenced Swift; in an interview with Beats 1 Radio, Swift admitted that Paramore's influence on her music, particularly their album "Riot!" and its authenticity and emotional depth.

Swift continued to celebrate Paramore in a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe when she listed Paramore as one of the bands she listened to while writing her album "Folklore," indicating their continued impact on her music.

So what could fans expect when they see Paramore opening for Taylor Swift on June 7 2024, and have they been including the “problematic” anthem, “Misery Business,” in their sets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has Paramore been playing “Misery Business” during their support slots?

Interestingly, despite comments previously, the band have been performing “Misery Business” while opening for Taylor Swift. It usually follows one of the group’s other biggest hits, “The Only Exception,” towards the tail end of their support slot.

Why did Paramore stop playing “Misery Business”?

The band stopped playing the song in 2018 due to its lyrics, which some found problematic; the song includes lines that were criticized for promoting slut-shaming and perpetuating negative stereotypes about women.

Tweeting about the decision shortly after they announced they’d no longer be playing it, Hayley Williams explained: “Tonight we're playing the song for the last time for a long time. This is a choice that we've made because we feel that we should. We feel like it's time to move away from it for a little while."

She would go on in a further interview to go into further detail in a later interview where she revealed her discomfort with some of the lyrics, particularly those that perpetuate a narrative of competition between women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly though, they’ve decided to include it during this tour alongside Taylor Swift…

What could Paramore perform when they open for Taylor Swift in Edinburgh?

Looking at Paramore’s setlist throughout the European tour with Taylor Swift, we could make an educated guess from their last performance in France that the following songs could be played.

Credit, as always, to Setlist.FM