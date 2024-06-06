Taylor Swift UK Tour 2024: What has Paramore been performing on the tour - have they played “Misery Business”?
It’s one more sleep until Swifties begin the pilgrimage to Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, as the first of Taylor Swift’s UK performances takes place, with anticipation very paramount at this point.
It’s led to Swifties in the UK to consume as much information as possible ahead of her celebrated UK shows - where is “Taylor Town” this year, what other options are there locally for a night out around Edinburgh post-gig and an intriguing amount of discussion over her support act for tomorrow.
Pop-punk group Paramore, led by the incomparable Hayley Williams, has been on the road across Europe with Swift as her support act for the “Era’s” tour - a throwback to when Williams and company ruled the roost in terms of pop-punk juggernauts at the time, while Taylor Swift was continuing her meteoric rise to super-stardom.
They also happen to have influenced Swift; in an interview with Beats 1 Radio, Swift admitted that Paramore's influence on her music, particularly their album "Riot!" and its authenticity and emotional depth.
Swift continued to celebrate Paramore in a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe when she listed Paramore as one of the bands she listened to while writing her album "Folklore," indicating their continued impact on her music.
So what could fans expect when they see Paramore opening for Taylor Swift on June 7 2024, and have they been including the “problematic” anthem, “Misery Business,” in their sets?
Has Paramore been playing “Misery Business” during their support slots?
Interestingly, despite comments previously, the band have been performing “Misery Business” while opening for Taylor Swift. It usually follows one of the group’s other biggest hits, “The Only Exception,” towards the tail end of their support slot.
Why did Paramore stop playing “Misery Business”?
The band stopped playing the song in 2018 due to its lyrics, which some found problematic; the song includes lines that were criticized for promoting slut-shaming and perpetuating negative stereotypes about women.
Tweeting about the decision shortly after they announced they’d no longer be playing it, Hayley Williams explained: “Tonight we're playing the song for the last time for a long time. This is a choice that we've made because we feel that we should. We feel like it's time to move away from it for a little while."
She would go on in a further interview to go into further detail in a later interview where she revealed her discomfort with some of the lyrics, particularly those that perpetuate a narrative of competition between women.
Interestingly though, they’ve decided to include it during this tour alongside Taylor Swift…
What could Paramore perform when they open for Taylor Swift in Edinburgh?
Looking at Paramore’s setlist throughout the European tour with Taylor Swift, we could make an educated guess from their last performance in France that the following songs could be played.
Credit, as always, to Setlist.FM
- Hard Times (Extended intro; with snippet of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie)
- Burning Down the House (Talking Heads cover)
- Still Into You
- That's What You Get
- Running Out of Time
- The Only Exception
- Misery Business
- Ain't It Fun
- This Is Why
