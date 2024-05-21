Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With excitement brewing as Taylor Swift’s “Era’s” Tour reaches the UK in a matter of weeks, Liverpool has taken the step to create “Taylor Town” ahead of her arrival.

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s scheduled performance at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium as part of her global record-breaking “Eras tour,” the city is set to transform into “Taylor Town,” offering Swifties an array of art installations, workshops and academic conversation regarding “The Tortured Poets Department” singer.

The Metquarter will also host a series of ticketed craft workshops, dubbed “Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version)”. Here, fans can engage in creative activities like origami that will become part of an installation, T-shirt transformation sessions called Swif-tee Transformation, denim upcycling, collage-making, and cupcake decorating – all inspired by Taylor.

Academics at the University of Liverpool are organizing “Tay Day”, an intellectual symposium set for June 12th to “debate and deconstruct” Swift’s work. This conference, hosted by the university’s Institute of Popular Music, will feature scholars from across Europe discussing Swift’s role in feminism and her cultural impact.

The day will wrap up with a session of “Critical Karaoke”, where researchers perform one-song essays to their chosen Swift track. Dr Sam Murray and Dr Amy Skjerseth from the institute remarked, “The musical, social, and economic impact of Taylor Swift is undeniable. We’re excited to explore how Taylor embodies both Miss Americana and an anti-hero, to understand her style and her wildest dreams, and to discuss her reputation.”

Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for culture, Councillor Harry Doyle, highlighted the economic benefits seen in other cities hosting Swift’s European tour. “Wherever she goes, an entourage of adoring fans follow,” he noted.

When is “Taylor Town” taking over Liverpool?