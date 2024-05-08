Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has said he is “stepping into new territory” by taking on an acting role.

The NFL star will star in the upcoming series by super-producer Ryan Murphy, Grotesquerie. Also appearing in the horror drama, which will come out in the US in the autumn, are Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B Vance and British star Lesley Manville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nash-Betts shared a video on Instagram in which she says: “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie…”

Kelce then appears in the frame and says: “Stepping into new territory with Niecy.”

She captioned the video: “This is what happens when winners link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grotesquerie!”

Nash-Betts recently won an Emmy for another Murphy series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, while Kelce won a third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year. Kelce has continued making a foray into Hollywood since embarking on his high-profile relationship with Swift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hosted the US sketch show Saturday Night Live in March 2023, which was a test of his comedy acting chops, and he previously experimented with reality TV with his dating series Catching Kelce in 2016. He was also recently announced as the host of the quiz show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?