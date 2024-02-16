US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce embrace after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII. (Picture: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

After lifting the Super Bowl, non-Americans may finally see Travis Kelce as more than just Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end is now a three-time Super Bowl winner and played a critical role in the Chiefs' win over the San Francisco 49ers. Fans of Travis and Taylor seem to be particularly interested in how the pro maintains his strong and athletic physique.

It's a far cry from darts superstar Luke Littler's kebabs and omelettes, but fitness experts say there are some eyebrow-raising inclusions in his routine.

A team from Set For Set has analysed the 6ft 5in athlete's diet - and how it impacts his health.

A spokesperson from the fitness firm said: "Travis Kelce is a hugely influential athlete with a lot of eyes on him, which is why fans are so interested in how he maintains his physique and what he eats. Travis is a perfect example of an athlete who maintains a healthy, balanced diet that works wonders for his performance on his team.

"His diet is an excellent example for his younger fans to look up to, but it also showcases that you don't always have to cut all of your favourite foods out of your life to have your ideal body."

Steak

Although some may believe that Travis is partial to steak because he plays for a city known for its incredible steak filets, Travis has undoubtedly always been a fan of meat due to his father, Ed, being a grill master. His mother has described that Travis and his siblings have always had a big appetite and that the fridge was often filled with food, especially meat.

A high-protein meal such as steak is crucial for fuelling an athlete like Travis, so his cardio and strength performance are at their best during a game. Protein in meats is critical in building muscle outside of game season as well, which is why it is essential for athletes to consistently have strong sources of protein in their diet, no matter the season.

French toast

Every pregame meal that Travis indulges in includes French toast. In a 2020 interview with Men's Journal, the athlete mentioned that the sugary treat gets his blood sugar going, which is an ideal option for any pregame energy he may want to build up.

French toast includes more vitamins than you might think. Vitamins B6 and B12 are included in the dish, as well as iron, calcium, and magnesium. The carbohydrates from the bread help prevent breakdown in muscles and work hand in hand with proteins to help them concentrate on building and maintaining muscle.

Spinach

According to Travis's personal chef, Kumar Ferguson, Travis isn't too keen on veggies and greens, but one veggie that will always remain a staple in his diet is spinach. Spinach is vital for those who want to train hard and fast as the anti-inflammatory properties in the veg allow your body to recover quickly after muscle work.

This leafy green vegetable is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients, which is perfect for a balanced diet. Spinach has high potassium levels, which helps lower blood pressure and is a fantastic way to keep energy up, reach high energy levels, and support healthy bones.

Seafood alfredo

Travis’ chef has also stated one of his favourite dishes to enjoy is seafood Alfredo which is both comforting and healthy. Despite the dish involving dairy, the dish is a perfect way to get healthy amounts of fish and seafood into your diet.