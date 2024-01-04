Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries: Darts player diets compared, how did Humphries lose four stone?
The World Darts Championship came down to a battle of Lukes - with two very different lifestyles.
The new darts world champion lost four stone on his journey to become the world number one.
Luke Humphries beat 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler to the World Darts Championship at Ally Pally last night (January 3) - meaning Humphries has now won the past four televised tournaments. Up until 2018, Humphries worked as a roofer - and has since been on quite the fitness journey.
In 2021, Humphries began his weight loss journey, and got off to a flying start.
In February of that year, he tweeted: "Lost over two stone since Christmas - on reflection big changes were needed to myself to get to that next level in my career. I’m practising harder than I ever have. Hoping the rewards will pay off."
Not much is known about the intricacies of his diet, but Humphries was reportedly working out every day on an exercise bike, as well as completely overhauling his diet and seeing a cardiologist about his heart palpitations. "It was a conscious decision to change my lifestyle," he said.
"The last three or four years I have worked hard on all aspects of becoming the best version of me.
“A lot of players have lost a lot of weight and it’s impacted them negatively, performance-wise. When you’re losing 4lb a week while practising, your body doesn’t really notice the changes. If I’d lost four stone and not thrown a dart during that period, it would have been different. I felt better in myself and I didn’t feel any different with my throw.”
Meanwhile, 16-year-old finalist Luke Littler's diet sits starkly on the other end of the health spectrum - or so it seems at first glance.
Littler typically starts his day with an omlette, with the eggs not only fuelling him with lots of protein, but also what's known as "good" cholesterol. After that, however, his meals do go somewhat downhill.
Pizzas and kebabs are the standard orders of the day for the teenage sensation, and although they can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet, it's perhaps not what you would describe as "the diet of champions".
