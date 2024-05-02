Taylor Swift spotted with Travis Kelce in Las Vegas ahead of upcoming UK tour
If you’re starting to get withdrawal symptoms from Taylor Swift now we are a week removed from “The Tortured Poets Department,” then fear not - there has been a sighting of the superstar with her current beau, Kansas City Chief’s star Travis Kelce.
The sighting occurred while a customer was dining at Las Vegas’ Toca Madera when they were surprised to see that dining at the very same restaurant was Swift and Kelce to grab a bite to eat after attending a charity gala earlier in the evening (April 27 2024)
The couple attended the gala hosted by Kelce’s fellow team member, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Kelce was spotted at a nightclub party later that evening with Norwegian DJ Kygo (who recently announced a UK show).
"Toward the end of our dinner, we realized who was at a private party in the back,” the customer revealed, “We suspected it might be them after hearing they were in town for the weekend.”
"They spoke with us and were very nice. We told Taylor 'We love you,' and she responded, 'Thank you, have a good night.' It was unexpected but very cool; she was very nice."
"I am a fan, and our group was a mix of fans of both Travis and Taylor, so we were excited to see them together. The speculation about whether they were out together was answered.”
When is Taylor Swift performing in the United Kingdom?
Taylor Swift’s “Era’s” tour takes place in the United Kingdom on the following dates, with tickets still available through Ticketmaster.
- June 7 2024: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- June 8 2024: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- June 9 2024: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- June 13 2024: Anfield, Liverpool
- June 14 2024: Anfield, Liverpool
- June 15 2024: Anfield, Liverpool
- June 18 2024: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- June 21 2024: Wembley Stadium, London
- June 22 2024: Wembley Stadium, London
- June 23 2024: Wembley Stadium, London
- August 15 2024: Wembley Stadium, London
- August 16 2024: Wembley Stadium, London
- August 17 2024: Wembley Stadium, London
- August 19 2024: Wembley Stadium, London
- August 20 2024: Wembley Stadium, London
