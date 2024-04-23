Superstar DJ Kygo announces world tour dates including London - when is he performing and ticket information
and live on Freeview channel 276
Global superstar, producer, and DJ Kygo has announced part one of his 2024 world tour, spanning North America and Europe, including a one-off show in London later this year.
Known as one of the top-selling ticket artists in dance music, this tour marks Kygo’s first since 2018, bringing his captivating live show to audiences worldwide. Expect Kygo’s signature piano, along with strings, vocalists, and percussionists.
Amassing over 23 billion cumulative global audio and video streams, he has broken numerous streaming records. Kygo earned one of his biggest hits with the multiplatinum “It Ain’t Me” (feat. Selena Gomez), going Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and clocking over 2.9 billion streams worldwide.
In 2019, Kygo unleashed “Higher Love” with Whitney Houston, generating another 1.4 billion combined streams/views worldwide and peaking at #1 on Dance Radio, in addition to leaving his imprint on a classic.
The announcement follows the recent release of Kygo's new single, "For Life" featuring Zak Abel and Chic’s Nile Rodgers.
When is Kygo performing in the United Kingdom?
Kygo is set to perform at The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX on December 11 2024, with support from SOFI TUKKER and Hayla.
Where can I get tickets to see Kygo’s UK performance?
Tickets for the Europe/UK dates will be available starting with a Mastercard presale beginning on April 23 2024 at 10am local time.
An artist presale will begin Wednesday, April 24 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning Friday, April 26 at 10am local time at Kygo’s official website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.