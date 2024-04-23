Basement Jaxx: Electronic duo reportedly gearing up for live performances - could there be a new album?
According to a report in The Sun, British electronic duo Basement Jaxx could be heading back on tour very shortly.
An insider to the publication suggested DJs Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe might take the opportunity to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a series of anniversary shows - with the possibility of their first record in a decade on the cards too.
The insider told The Sun: “They are planning in the coming weeks to announce a handful of massive shows to mark the milestone. Last year Basement Jaxx only played a couple of times in the UK, and this will give fans more of a chance to see a full live show.”
“It is massive for Felix and Simon and they’re really excited about what they have planned. If the shows are as successful as they think they might be, they could start working on some new music which would be really special.
“It’s something they’ve been talking about for a while. And as for new music, I’d really love to hear some."
The duo, known for their hits “Romeo,” “Red Alert” and “Plug It In” featuring N*Sync member JC Chasez, spoke about releasing new music in 2019, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic threw the world into disarray.
“I think it’s time to get on and do some Basement Jaxx tunes — we both feel quite refreshed and ready for the next phase,” said Buxton. “We’ve got a few tunes which need finishing and they should result in an album. There is going to be another Basement Jaxx album, definitely.”
