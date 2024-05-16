Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bridgerton season three soundtrack puts a regency twist on many pop songs - but also has an original track, for the very first time.

Almost as riveting as the storylines, fans are always keeping their ears peeled while watching Bridgerton. The Netflix show has garnered a reputation for taking pop songs and giving them a regency twist - and season three is no exception.

The musical works of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have frequented the ballroom before, but this series has added tracks from the likes of Pitbull, Gayle and K-pop group BTS. But season three also features the show’s first original song, titled All I Want.

Speaking to Netflix’s own publication Tudum, composer Kris Bowers said: “It’s a much more lighthearted feeling, I think, overall; there’s obviously the ups and downs that we always have in this show. But with Colin and Pen being friends, with a lot of their interactions having a bit of awkwardness to them - and within this season there are so many stories that we dip into - there’s a lot of fun and lightness that we experience with the music and comedic moments.

“My thinking behind Colin and Pen was how much of it was this timidity and this two-steps-forward, one-step-back kind of thing. The theme that I wrote melodically has this shape to it that’s meant to evoke this feeling.”

Music supervisor Justin Kamps added: “Sometimes initially it’s about what matches the choreography, and then later it’s about what matches the scene and the emotion. We have a lot of covers that aren’t necessarily part of ball sequences this year, and it’s because we found some cute places to insert something that can play as a fun cover [but] doesn’t necessarily have to be attached to a dance sequence.”

Here is the Bridgerton season three (part one) soundtrack:

abcdefu - Gayle by Vitula

Dynamite - BTS by Vitamin String Quartet

Jealous - Nick Jonas by Shimmer

Cheap Thrills - Sia by Vitamin String Quartet

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish by Vitamin String Quartet

Snow on the Beach - Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey by Atwood Quartet