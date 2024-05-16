Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WARNING: Spoilers below for part one of Bridgerton series three.

The ton is back in full swing with the third series of Bridgerton - and eager fans are already binge-watching the series. But when Netflix confirmed that the release of the season would be split into two parts, it seemed inevitable that part one would end on a cliffhanger.

Ever since the first episode, viewers have seen the relationship between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) bloom, although neither character has taken action on it. In fact, both appeared to be trying to bury their feelings for the other. This came to a head towards the end of season two, when Penelope overheard Colin telling his friends that, “I would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington. Not in your wildest fantasies.”

With the two at the forefront of this third season, it seemed inevitable that the romantic tension between the two would only build, as it did in the book this series is based off, Romancing Mr Bridgerton.

SPOILERS AHEAD FOR SEASON THREE OF BRIDGERTON.

As the third series kicks off, Penelope - who is still trying to mask her alter ego as gossip writer Lady Whistledown - realises that she must take someone’s hand in marriage to escape becoming reliant on one of her sisters (both Prudence and Philippa are rather vile, after all). As Penelope’s lifelong friend, Colin offers to help teach her how to attract a suitor.

Colin himself has undergone a major glow-up; gone is the innocent young Bridgerton from season one, with a chiseled heart-throb taking his place.

The pair’s efforts seem to pay off, with Penelope attracting the eyes of Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). The pair begin courting and Colin becomes jealous, finally realising that he has probably been in love with Penelope for years - and may have just gifted her to a romantic rival.

It’s the fourth episode, the final of part one, where all of this comes to a head. Lord Debling plans to propose to Penelope, but she is whisked away from the dancefloor by Colin, who insists that she cannot marry him. In a fit of rage, Penelope storms off and Colin chases after her. Cue the beloved “carriage scene” which is all too familiar to those who have read the book.

The pair share an intimate moment inside the carriage, with Penelope running her hand through Colin’s hair before the two kiss, in what reviewers have described as a “perfect” scene. The carriage then stops outside the Bridgerton family home and Colin steps out, offering his hand out to Penelope. He says: “For God’s sake, Penelope Featherington, are you going to marry me or not?” and the screen cuts to black.