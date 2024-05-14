Netflix has released a teaser in the lead up to the launch of series three of ‘Bridgerton’.

The wait is almost over for fans of sexy period drama ‘Bridgerton’, the new series three is airing on Netflix in a matter of days.

Just when we thought anticipation levels couldn’t be any higher, Neflix has sent fans in to overdrive by giving them a first look at the series by releasing the first five minutes of the first episode.

In the video, the people of the ton are leaving their country estates behind for the urbane delights of Mayfair in London. Viewers then get a taste of just how proud Penelope Featherington AKA Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) has come to feel about her prolific and popular gossip column. She seems to be using her powers for good by uplifting new entrants into the marriage mart for the coming season. She writes about the latest Bridgerton to make her debut, Francesca.

Bridgerton showrunner and longtime series writer Jess Brownell told Tudum, a companion site to Netflix, that “we wanted to come back with energy. We wanted to set the tone in a way that felt familiar.”

She added: “There’s actually the moment where the family is standing outside of Francesca’s door that’s a mirror image of everyone standing in front of Eloise’s door”. Brownell went on: “Yes, it’s time for Francesca Bridgerton (now played by Hannah Dodd), the sixth Bridgerton sibling and third daughter, to glide onto the ballroom floor. Yet, as you’ll notice, Francesca isn’t like her sisters. She’s been pragmatically preparing to present herself to Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) for years.”

“She wants to get in there and get it done. She’s not fighting it in the same way that Eloise fought it. But she’s not obsessing over it and romanticizing it in the same way that Daphne did either.”

As Francesca readies herself to join high society, another one of her sibling makes his way back to it too, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who has been travelling arounf the world and returns with lots of confidence. His “Colin swagger,” as Newton calls it, makes him a quick favorite of London’s newest debs.

“Colin really feels like he’s gone through some self-discovery and become a man. He has been heavily influenced by all the different places that he’s been to and all the different people that he’s met,” Newton told Tudum. He added: “What’s really interesting about this season is that, actually, he needs to come back to really find himself.”

Penelope Featherington takes her place as Bridgerton’s romantic hero for season three. The secret scandal sheet author enters the social season ready to find a husband who’ll allow her the independence necessary to secretly continue her thriving business. Speaking to Tudum, Coughlan said: “It’s funny because she’s a character who is such a romantic. But she starts this season like, ‘No, I am practical.’ ”

To better has chances of find a suitable husband, Penelope decides she needs a romance tutor and turns to past crush and best friend Colin for lessons in the art of flirtation. This leaves fans wondering if the pair will finally get together, as they have been hoping for since series one. You’ll have to watch the whole of series three when it’s available to see if romance finally ignites between the pair.

