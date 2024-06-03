Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Capital has launched a radio station dedicated to Taylor Swift ahead of her The Eras Tour in the UK

Capital has launched a radio station dedicated to Taylor Swift as she prepares to bring her highly-anticipated world tour, The Eras Tour, to the UK. The station, called Capital (Taylor’s Version) is a pop-up station created to celebrate her UK tour, in what has been described as the first national radio station dedicated to a single artist.

The station will play Taylor’s top hits from her critically acclaimed albums including '1989 (Taylor’s Version)', 'Red (Taylor’s Version)', 'Midnights' and 'Folklore'. The station will also be bringing listeners all the latest on the chart topper as she tours across the UK and hearing from fans attending pre and post shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capital has launched a radio station dedicated to Taylor Swift ahead of her The Eras Tour in the UK

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14 GRAMMY award-winning international superstar is currently in the middle of her 152-show ‘Eras Tour’ which spans five continents. The highest-grossing concert tour of all time will see her come to the UK from June 7 to perform her first show in Edinburgh before descending on Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

Brent Tobin, Managing Editor of Capital said: “We were Enchanted by the idea of a radio station dedicated to Taylor, once we thought about it, we just couldn’t Shake It Off! We get to create the station of our Wildest Dreams and Mastermind a fan favourite with not only the greatest songs but with top trivia and tour news.