In the grand scheme of artists and their backstage rider requests, it would be fair to say Taylor Swift’s demands are more reasonable than diva-like.

Backstage riders; ask any tour promoter about one of the banes of their existence, and most of them will tell you about the requests from musicians regarding backstage riders, the ambience in their backstage space and a gambit of sometimes other unreasonable, but must achieve, requests.

However, Taylor Swift’s backstage rider we hate to admit doesn’t exactly have the same air of “diva” quality to it compared to some other big names within the industry. In fact, for the most part, it seems pretty reasonable.

According to Portugal’s media outlet Correio da Manhã, Swift’s backstage rider during her recent European shows included three boxes of macaroni and cheese, microwave popcorn with butter and treats including chocolate milk, grape juice, energy drinks, liquorice, tortilla chips and hot sauce, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Things get a little more interesting though with her requests for Swarovski crystals to decorate her backstage area, more than a hundred bottles of wine and champagne (according to the media outlet), a police car with “anti-paparazzi” tinted windows and a Starbucks iced tea and a slice of pumpkin bread be delivered to her hotel every day at 11am.

How does Taylor Swift’s backstage rider compare to some other iconic musicians?

Legendary rock band Van Halen became infamous for their backstage rider request of a bowl of brown M&M's, but it was for a very good safety reason. Credit: Getty)

Pretty reasonable in the grand scheme of things; nothing on her list, bar the crystals, screams diva attention compared to some other icons in the music industry.

Perhaps one of the best-known examples of a “ludicrous” request on a rider comes from Van Halen and their legendary “brown M&M’s only” request. However, there was an important reason for its inclusion; rather than a flex of how big of an act they are, this part of the rider was included in the stage and technical instructions for their show - their reason for such an odd request was to demonstrate that the technical crew had read their tech specifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that maybe can’t be said for Mariah Carey, who has luxurious demands such as Cristal champagne, a tea service for eight, a basket of puppies, and specific temperature requirements for her dressing room. It’s almost the same for Beyoncé, who has previously requested alkaline water chilled to 21 degrees, a new toilet seat at every venue, and specific types of candles, rose-scented we’ve been led to believe.

Those lucky enough to be backstage though at the Foo Fighters’ upcoming UK shows can relax a little more though - the band’s riders are known for their humorous tone and practical requests. They have previously asked for items like specific snacks, DVDs, and local delicacies, alongside a colouring book and adult magazines for entertainment.