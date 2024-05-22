Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans overnight discover that Katy Perry has changed her social media profiles, with many speculating about the start of the “KP6 Era.”

Eagle-eyed fans of Katy Perry have spotted a change to her social media profiles, leading many to think the era of “KP6” is nigh upon us all.

The “Fireworks” singer was found to have changed her profile picture across several social media channels, including her X (formerly Twitter) account, with a silver logo penned on a deep red background and her initials floating inside a pair of parentheses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of writing, Perry has not commented on the change in her social media profiles, nor offered any explanation as to why it was changed, but those with a good memory may recall that she teased a new single in April 2024, going as far as to say it could be her one of her biggest hits ever.

What she did reveal during a talk about the as-of-yet-named track was that it was written by Lu Kala, the 28-year-old Canadian-Congolese singer who is well known for featuring on the 2023 single “Lottery” by Latto.

Has Katy Perry indicated the start of her "KP6 Era" after changing her social media profiles? (Credit: Getty/X)

She also discussed on Access Hollywood that the follow-up to 2020’s “Smile” is set to be one of her most joyous records to date. “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” she said. “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”

In 2023, she admitted to Good Morning America that the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove led to a lot more upbeat, hopeful songwriting ahead of her forthcoming album. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it – so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Katy Perry’s “KP6 Era”?

Far less cryptic than a lot of clues that Taylor Swift has been known to drop ahead of the release of a “Taylor Version” of her back catalogue. But essentially, “KP6” refers to the musician’s sixth studio album that is set to be released, with “KP” representing her initials.