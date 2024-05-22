Katy Perry: Has a change in the singer's social media profile indicated the start of the KP6 era?
Eagle-eyed fans of Katy Perry have spotted a change to her social media profiles, leading many to think the era of “KP6” is nigh upon us all.
The “Fireworks” singer was found to have changed her profile picture across several social media channels, including her X (formerly Twitter) account, with a silver logo penned on a deep red background and her initials floating inside a pair of parentheses.
As of writing, Perry has not commented on the change in her social media profiles, nor offered any explanation as to why it was changed, but those with a good memory may recall that she teased a new single in April 2024, going as far as to say it could be her one of her biggest hits ever.
What she did reveal during a talk about the as-of-yet-named track was that it was written by Lu Kala, the 28-year-old Canadian-Congolese singer who is well known for featuring on the 2023 single “Lottery” by Latto.
She also discussed on Access Hollywood that the follow-up to 2020’s “Smile” is set to be one of her most joyous records to date. “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” she said. “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”
In 2023, she admitted to Good Morning America that the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove led to a lot more upbeat, hopeful songwriting ahead of her forthcoming album. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it – so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”
What is Katy Perry’s “KP6 Era”?
Far less cryptic than a lot of clues that Taylor Swift has been known to drop ahead of the release of a “Taylor Version” of her back catalogue. But essentially, “KP6” refers to the musician’s sixth studio album that is set to be released, with “KP” representing her initials.
However, as Billboard has previously stated, technically Perry’s next album would be her seventh if you were to include her debut LP, “Katy Hudson,” in 2001, though some may argue that not “Katy Perry.”
