Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stray Kids become only the second male K-Pop group and fifth group in total to achieve a feat on the Billboard chart with their latest single, “Lose My Breath.”

As the group prepare for their performance in July at BST Hyde Park, K-Pop group Stray Kids have earned another piece of history for K-Pop on the US Billboard charts.

As reported by Soompi, Billboard’s latest chart, released earlier today, revealed that the group’s latest single, “Lose My Breath” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 90, making them only the second male K-Pop group to land multiple entries on the chart, and only the fifth K-Pop group to achieve that feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration with Charlie Puth follows on from the group’s previous success with 2023’s “LALALALA,” which debuted in the 90th position on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, while there is continued success for the group elsewhere on the Billboard Charts.

“Lose My Breath” debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 22 and the Global 200 at No. 35. ​​The group also re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 52, marking their 64th non-consecutive week on the chart—and extending their record as the K-pop artist with the third most weeks on the chart.

Who were the first K-Pop group to achieve this Billboard record?

That would be the mighty BTS, being the first and before Stray Kids inclusion the only male K-Pop group to achieve this feat. They managed to score the record in 2017 after releasing “DNA” and “Mic Drop” which peaked at 67 and 28 respectively.