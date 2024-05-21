Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known for their smash hit “Unbelievable,” Cinderford’s EMF are set to perform in the United States later this year for the first time since 1992.

A bit of a blast from the past, but of course many of us of a certain age remember that Andrew Dice Clay sample that permeated EMF’s “Unbelievable,” their biggest and most memorable hit to date.

But such is the nostalgia buzz everyone is on at the moment, that the Cinderford group are set to perform their first show in the United States since 1992 - during the heyday of their debut album, “Schubert Dip” released a year earlier.

Their single, “Unbelievable” became somewhat of a one-hit wonder as the group found little relative success compared to the release of that single, however it did top the Billboard Hot 100 back upon it’s release in 1991, while also attaining a very respectable third placing when it peaked in the UK Singles Chart.

British band EMF performing at the Roseland Ballroom, New York City, on November 26, 1991. The band's debut single, 'Unbelievable,' topped the charts in many countries around the world, reaching the number one in the USA in July 1991. (Photo by Dario Mitidieri/Getty Images)

The band revealed in a press statement about their enthusiasm to finally return to the United States, stating:“It’s been very hard keeping this news a secret. We are so happy to finally announce these very special US shows.”

Where are EMF performing in the United States?

EMF are performing only three dates in the United States, including one festival appearance:

Where can I get tickets to see EMF performing in the United States?