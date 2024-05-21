EMF: Britain’s original rave-rock group set to perform in the United States for the first time in 22 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
A bit of a blast from the past, but of course many of us of a certain age remember that Andrew Dice Clay sample that permeated EMF’s “Unbelievable,” their biggest and most memorable hit to date.
But such is the nostalgia buzz everyone is on at the moment, that the Cinderford group are set to perform their first show in the United States since 1992 - during the heyday of their debut album, “Schubert Dip” released a year earlier.
Their single, “Unbelievable” became somewhat of a one-hit wonder as the group found little relative success compared to the release of that single, however it did top the Billboard Hot 100 back upon it’s release in 1991, while also attaining a very respectable third placing when it peaked in the UK Singles Chart.
The band revealed in a press statement about their enthusiasm to finally return to the United States, stating:“It’s been very hard keeping this news a secret. We are so happy to finally announce these very special US shows.”
Guitarist and primary songwriter Ian Dench has been busy since EMF’s hiatus, co-writing hits like Jordin Sparks’ “Tattoo” and the Beyoncé/Shakira duet “Beautiful Liar.”
Where are EMF performing in the United States?
EMF are performing only three dates in the United States, including one festival appearance:
- June 21 2024: Summerfest, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- June 22 2024: Magic Bag, Detroit, Michigan
- June 23 2024: The Monarch, Brooklyn, New York
Where can I get tickets to see EMF performing in the United States?
Tickets to see EMF at Milwaukee’s Summerfest event are currently on sale now, priced from $28 USD for a day ticket and available from the festival’s official website. Tickets for the remaining two shows can also be bought through Magic Bag and The Monarch’s official websites.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.