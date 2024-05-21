Jack Dee UK Tour 2024: where is the comedian playing and where to get tickets to his shows?
UK comedian and perennial “grump” (at least his on-stage persona anyway) Jack Dee has announced a widespread UK tour, set to commence in November 2024 and running through until late 2025.
The “Small World” tour is set to perform 90 dates across the country, with the new show described as “Culture wars, the environment, British foreign policy and social justice are just a few of the topics that Jack spectacularly fails to address (or even mention for that matter) in his brand new show.”
"Instead, for reasons known only to him, he doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world."
It marks the first widespread tour by the former “Shooting Stars” and “Lead Balloon” star since his 2023 “Off The Telly” tours, with the comedian having previously hosted “Jack Dee: Live at the Apollo,” which was nominated for a BAFTA in 2006, “The Jack Dee Show,” “Jack Dee's Saturday Night” and “Jack Dee's Happy Hour.”
For Big Brother fans also, he was the very first winner of “Celebrity Big Brother,” which took place to raise proceeds for the 2001 Comic Relief appeal.
Where is Jack Dee performing on his 2024 UK Tour?
Jack Dee’s widespread tour will be performing at the following locations on the following dates:
- November 12 2024: Town Hall, Loughborough
- November 13 2024: Roses, Tewkesbury
- November 14 2024: Maltings, Farnham
- November 17 2024: Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne
- November 24 2024: Beck Theatre, Hayes
- November 28 2024: Apex, Bury St Edmunds
- January 17 2025: Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
- January 18 2025: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
- January 24 2025: Playhouse, Salisbury
- January 26 2025: Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
- January 29 2025: Rose Theatre, Kingston Upon Thames
- January 30 2025: Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
- January 31 2025: Queens Theatre, Barnstaple
- February 1 2025: Princess Pavilion, Falmouth
- February 2 2025: Babbacombe Theatre, Torquay
- February 3 2025: Corn Exchange, Exeter
- February 6 2025: Royal and Derngate, Northampton
- February 7 2025: De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- February 12 2025: Marlowe, Canterbury
- February 14 2025: Anvil, Basingstoke
- February 15 2025: Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne
- February 20 2025: Festival Theatre, Worcester
- February 21 2025: Hafren, Newtown
- February 22 2025: Ffwrnes Theatre, Llanelli
- February 23 2025: New Theatre, Cardiff
- February 26 2025: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
- February 27 2025: Regent Theatre, Ipswich
- March 1 2025: Granville, Ramsgate
- March 2 2025: Theatre Royal, Nottingham
- March 7 2025: Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage
- March 8 2025: Engine Shed, Lincoln
- March 9 2025 Theatre, Milton Keynes
- March 13 2025: Westlands, Yeovil
- March 14 2025: Playhouse, Weston Super Mare
- March 15 2025: Beacon, Bristol
- March 16 2025: Kings Theatre, Portsmouth
- March 23 2025: Hippodrome, Birmingham
- March 29 2025: Alban Arena, St Albands
- May 10 2025: Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
- May 11 2025: Lyceum, Edinburgh
- May 12 2025: Music Hall, Aberdeen
- May 13 2025: Eden Court, Inverness
- May 14 2025: Whitehall Theatre, Dundee
- May 15 2025: Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
- May 21 2025: Orchard Theatre, Dartford
- May 25 2025: Theatre Royal, Norwich
- June 6 2025: Dome, Brighton
- June 8 2025: White Rock, Hastings
- June 14 2025: Grove Theatre, Dunstable
- June 18 2025: Opera House, Buxton
- June 19 2025: Grand Theatre, Leeds
- June 20 2025: Grand Theatre, Blackpool
- June 21 2025: Gala Theatre, Durham
- June 22 2025: Winding Wheel, Chesterfield
- September 5 2025: Cresset, Peterborough
- September 6 2025: Corn Exchange, Kings Lynn
- September 7 2025: Churchill Theatre, Bromley
- September 9 2025: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- September 13 2025: Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight
- September 26 2025: Central Theatre, Chatham
- September 27 2025: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- September 28 2025: Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
- October 1 2025: Waterside, Aylesbury
- October 3 2025: Palladium, London
- October 5 2025: Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
- October 8 2025: Plaza, Stockport
- October 9 2025: Tyne Theatre, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- October 10 2025: Theatre, Harrogate
- October 11 2025: StoryHouse, Chester
- October 17 2025: Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
- October 18 2025: Barbican, York
- October 19 2025: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- October 27 2025: Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
- October 28 2025: Lyceum, Crewe
- October 30 2025: New Victoria Theatre, Woking
- October 31 2025: Fairfield Halls, Croydon
- November 1 2024: New Theatre, Oxford
Where can I get tickets to see Jack Dee performing on his 2024 UK Tour?
Tickets to see Jack Dee on his widespread 2024/2025 UK tour will be available to purchase from 11am on May 23 2024 through Jack Dee’s official website.
