Jack Dee is set to perform 90 dates across 2024 and 2025 as the comedian brings his “Small World” show on the road in the United Kingdom - how to get tickets?

UK comedian and perennial “grump” (at least his on-stage persona anyway) Jack Dee has announced a widespread UK tour, set to commence in November 2024 and running through until late 2025.

The “Small World” tour is set to perform 90 dates across the country, with the new show described as “Culture wars, the environment, British foreign policy and social justice are just a few of the topics that Jack spectacularly fails to address (or even mention for that matter) in his brand new show.”

"Instead, for reasons known only to him, he doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world."

For Big Brother fans also, he was the very first winner of “Celebrity Big Brother,” which took place to raise proceeds for the 2001 Comic Relief appeal.

Where is Jack Dee performing on his 2024 UK Tour?

Jack Dee’s widespread tour will be performing at the following locations on the following dates:

November 12 2024: Town Hall, Loughborough

November 13 2024: Roses, Tewkesbury

November 14 2024: Maltings, Farnham

November 17 2024: Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne

November 24 2024: Beck Theatre, Hayes

November 28 2024: Apex, Bury St Edmunds

January 17 2025: Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

January 18 2025: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

January 24 2025: Playhouse, Salisbury

January 26 2025: Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

January 29 2025: Rose Theatre, Kingston Upon Thames

January 30 2025: Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

January 31 2025: Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

February 1 2025: Princess Pavilion, Falmouth

February 2 2025: Babbacombe Theatre, Torquay

February 3 2025: Corn Exchange, Exeter

February 6 2025: Royal and Derngate, Northampton

February 7 2025: De Montfort Hall, Leicester

February 12 2025: Marlowe, Canterbury

February 14 2025: Anvil, Basingstoke

February 15 2025: Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

February 20 2025: Festival Theatre, Worcester

February 21 2025: Hafren, Newtown

February 22 2025: Ffwrnes Theatre, Llanelli

February 23 2025: New Theatre, Cardiff

February 26 2025: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

February 27 2025: Regent Theatre, Ipswich

March 1 2025: Granville, Ramsgate

March 2 2025: Theatre Royal, Nottingham

March 7 2025: Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage

March 8 2025: Engine Shed, Lincoln

March 9 2025 Theatre, Milton Keynes

March 13 2025: Westlands, Yeovil

March 14 2025: Playhouse, Weston Super Mare

March 15 2025: Beacon, Bristol

March 16 2025: Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

March 23 2025: Hippodrome, Birmingham

March 29 2025: Alban Arena, St Albands

May 10 2025: Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

May 11 2025: Lyceum, Edinburgh

May 12 2025: Music Hall, Aberdeen

May 13 2025: Eden Court, Inverness

May 14 2025: Whitehall Theatre, Dundee

May 15 2025: Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

May 21 2025: Orchard Theatre, Dartford

May 25 2025: Theatre Royal, Norwich

June 6 2025: Dome, Brighton

June 8 2025: White Rock, Hastings

June 14 2025: Grove Theatre, Dunstable

June 18 2025: Opera House, Buxton

June 19 2025: Grand Theatre, Leeds

June 20 2025: Grand Theatre, Blackpool

June 21 2025: Gala Theatre, Durham

June 22 2025: Winding Wheel, Chesterfield

September 5 2025: Cresset, Peterborough

September 6 2025: Corn Exchange, Kings Lynn

September 7 2025: Churchill Theatre, Bromley

September 9 2025: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

September 13 2025: Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight

September 26 2025: Central Theatre, Chatham

September 27 2025: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

September 28 2025: Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

October 1 2025: Waterside, Aylesbury

October 3 2025: Palladium, London

October 5 2025: Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

October 8 2025: Plaza, Stockport

October 9 2025: Tyne Theatre, Newcastle Upon Tyne

October 10 2025: Theatre, Harrogate

October 11 2025: StoryHouse, Chester

October 17 2025: Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

October 18 2025: Barbican, York

October 19 2025: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

October 27 2025: Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

October 28 2025: Lyceum, Crewe

October 30 2025: New Victoria Theatre, Woking

October 31 2025: Fairfield Halls, Croydon

November 1 2024: New Theatre, Oxford

