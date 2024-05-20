Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Who is performing at this year’s Victorious Festival 2024 in Southsea, and are tickets still available to see Fatboy Slim, Pixes and more?

For those who missed out on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024 or aren’t too enticed by the line-up for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival, then perhaps a trip to Southsea this August Bank Holiday is on the cards.

The nostalgia kick seems to be a common theme with the festival, which debuted in 2012 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, which that year saw headliners Dodgy, The Lightning Seeds and The Bluetones frontman Mark Moriss. After two years at the dockyard, the festival moved to The Common and Castle Field where it has resided ever since.

Who has been announced for Victorious Festival 2024?

The following acts have been confirmed for this year’s Victorious Festival:

Friday August 23 2024

Fatboy Slim

Snow Patrol

Idles

Razorlight

Louis Tomlinson

Jess Glynne

The Snuts

Baby Queen

Maximo Park

Lottery Winners

Dub FX

Peace

The Murder Capital

The Royston Club

Nieve Ella

Do Nothing

Chris Helme (Seahorses)

Pacific Avenue

Bellah Mae

Jealous Nostril

Rats

Pastel

Comedy Headliner: Russell Howard

Saturday August 24 2024

Jamie T

Courteeners

Pixies

Sugababes

Tom Walker

The Lathums

Holly Humberstone

Lightning Seeds

The Amazons

CMAT

Groove Armada (DJ set)

Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape

Royel Otis

Echobelly

Sonique

Tors

Kate Gregson-Macleod

The Clockworks

Lexie Carroll

Cameron Hayes

Eaves Wilder

Crystal Tides

Comedy Headliner: Frankie Boyle

Sunday August 25 2024

Biffy Clyro

Becky Hill

Wet Leg

The Kooks

James Bay

Arlo Parks

Soft Play

Yard Act

Natasha Bedingfield

The Hunna

Professor Green

The Pigeon Detectives

Red Rum Club

The Future Heads

John Power (Cast)

Brooke Combe

Barrioke

Michael Aldag

Personal Trainer

Panic Shack

Tom A. Smith

Beren Olivia

Bastie Ingram

Comedy Headliner: Al Murray

Are there tickets still available for Victorious Festival 2024?

There are indeed still tickets for this year’s Victorious Festival, including the final pay-in-instalments early bird tickets for £80 per day or £30 per month instalments.