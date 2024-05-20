Victorious Festival 2024: full list of acts currently announced and are tickets still available?
For those who missed out on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024 or aren’t too enticed by the line-up for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival, then perhaps a trip to Southsea this August Bank Holiday is on the cards.
Victorious Festival, considered Portsmouth’s answer to those larger festivals “up north,” is providing an incredibly eclectic lineup of acts this year, with headliners Fatboy Slim, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro taking to The Common and Castle Field, and are joined by the likes of Idles, Wet Leg (who are set to tour next month to support Foo Fighters on their UK tour), Natasha Beddingfield and a clutch of “Cool Britannia” artists including Lightning Seeds, John Power from Cast and Chris Helme from Seahorses.
The nostalgia kick seems to be a common theme with the festival, which debuted in 2012 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, which that year saw headliners Dodgy, The Lightning Seeds and The Bluetones frontman Mark Moriss. After two years at the dockyard, the festival moved to The Common and Castle Field where it has resided ever since.
Who has been announced for Victorious Festival 2024?
The following acts have been confirmed for this year’s Victorious Festival:
Friday August 23 2024
- Fatboy Slim
- Snow Patrol
- Idles
- Razorlight
- Louis Tomlinson
- Jess Glynne
- The Snuts
- Baby Queen
- Maximo Park
- Lottery Winners
- Dub FX
- Peace
- The Murder Capital
- The Royston Club
- Nieve Ella
- Do Nothing
- Chris Helme (Seahorses)
- Pacific Avenue
- Bellah Mae
- Jealous Nostril
- Rats
- Pastel
- Comedy Headliner: Russell Howard
Saturday August 24 2024
- Jamie T
- Courteeners
- Pixies
- Sugababes
- Tom Walker
- The Lathums
- Holly Humberstone
- Lightning Seeds
- The Amazons
- CMAT
- Groove Armada (DJ set)
- Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape
- Royel Otis
- Echobelly
- Sonique
- Tors
- Kate Gregson-Macleod
- The Clockworks
- Lexie Carroll
- Cameron Hayes
- Eaves Wilder
- Crystal Tides
- Comedy Headliner: Frankie Boyle
Sunday August 25 2024
- Biffy Clyro
- Becky Hill
- Wet Leg
- The Kooks
- James Bay
- Arlo Parks
- Soft Play
- Yard Act
- Natasha Bedingfield
- The Hunna
- Professor Green
- The Pigeon Detectives
- Red Rum Club
- The Future Heads
- John Power (Cast)
- Brooke Combe
- Barrioke
- Michael Aldag
- Personal Trainer
- Panic Shack
- Tom A. Smith
- Beren Olivia
- Bastie Ingram
- Comedy Headliner: Al Murray
Are there tickets still available for Victorious Festival 2024?
There are indeed still tickets for this year’s Victorious Festival, including the final pay-in-instalments early bird tickets for £80 per day or £30 per month instalments.
Weekend camping tickets and day tickets are both still available through Victorious Festival 2024’s official website, with prices starting from £220 for a weekend pass with no camping.
