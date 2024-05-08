Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those who missed out on tickets to see rock titans Foo Fighters during their UK tour later this year, you have a second chance!

The band, led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, took to social media to announce the release of additional tickets for a number of their upcoming UK shows due to public demand.

The band will be touring the UK next month as part of their 'Everything Or Nothing At All' tour, performing two major concerts at the London Stadium, as well as playing in Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, and Birmingham.

Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett and Shame will be opening acts for the tour.

When are the extra tickets to see Foo Fighters play in the UK on sale?

The additional tickets to all of the upcoming Foo Fighters’ UK shows are set to go on sale on May 10 2024 at 9am BST through Ticketmaster.

Where are Foo Fighters touring in the United Kingdom?

Dave Grohl and company, including new drummer Josh Freese, will be performing at the following UK venues.

What have Foo Fighters been performing during their recent shows?

At Foo Fighters’ most recent show as part of the “Everything Or Nothing At All” tour in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 7 2024, the group performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)

Bridge Burning

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Times Like These

La Dee Da

Breakout

Medicine at Midnight

Walk

Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs

My Hero

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Learn to Fly

Arlandria

These Days

Shame Shame

All My Life

Nothing at All

The Glass

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

Best of You

Encore: