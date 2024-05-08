Foo Fighters release extra UK tour tickets: dates, venues and how to get tickets
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Those who missed out on tickets to see rock titans Foo Fighters during their UK tour later this year, you have a second chance!
The band, led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, took to social media to announce the release of additional tickets for a number of their upcoming UK shows due to public demand.
The band will be touring the UK next month as part of their 'Everything Or Nothing At All' tour, performing two major concerts at the London Stadium, as well as playing in Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, and Birmingham.
Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett and Shame will be opening acts for the tour.
When are the extra tickets to see Foo Fighters play in the UK on sale?
The additional tickets to all of the upcoming Foo Fighters’ UK shows are set to go on sale on May 10 2024 at 9am BST through Ticketmaster.
Where are Foo Fighters touring in the United Kingdom?
Dave Grohl and company, including new drummer Josh Freese, will be performing at the following UK venues.
- June 13 2024: Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester
- June 15 2024: Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester
- June 17 2024: Hampden Stadium, Glasgow
- June 20 2024: London Stadium, London
- June 22 2024: London Stadium, London
- June 25 2024: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- June 27 2024: Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham
What have Foo Fighters been performing during their recent shows?
At Foo Fighters’ most recent show as part of the “Everything Or Nothing At All” tour in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 7 2024, the group performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)
- Bridge Burning
- No Son of Mine
- Rescued
- The Pretender
- Times Like These
- La Dee Da
- Breakout
- Medicine at Midnight
- Walk
- Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs
- My Hero
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood
- Learn to Fly
- Arlandria
- These Days
- Shame Shame
- All My Life
- Nothing at All
- The Glass
- Monkey Wrench
- Aurora
- Best of You
Encore:
- The Teacher
- Everlong
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.