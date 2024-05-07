Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of prog-rock’s most illustrious names, David Gilmour, will be performing for five nights only later this year as the Pink Floyd founder returns to London for a residency at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

The prog-rock great will be heading out on the road, so to speak, to help promote his forthcoming album, “Luck and Strange,” his first album in nine years after the release of 2015’s “Rattle That Lock.” But the “Comfortably Numb” artist hasn’t played a live show, according to Setlist.FM, since June 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That show saw The Gilmour Project perform several Pink Floyd songs to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Darkside Of The Moon,” considered not only a watershed moment in the career of Pink Floyd but one of the most important albums to emerge from the progressive-rock scene upon its release in 1973.

Pink Floyd went on an extended hiatus after their tour supporting the album “The Division Bell” in 1994. Gilmour and Nick Mason eventually reunited for a performance at Live 8 in 2005, but there was no formal announcement of a breakup. In 2014, Gilmour and Mason worked together to release “The Endless River,” an album based on unreleased material from “The Division Bell” sessions, as a tribute to late keyboardist Richard Wright.

When is David Gilmour performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall?

David Gilmour’s residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall takes place on the following dates in 2024:

October 9 2024

October 10 2024

October 11 2024

October 12 2024

October 15 2024

Where can I get tickets to see David Gilmour during his London residency?

Fan presale tickets, including through O2 Priority, are available from 10am on May 9 2024, with general ticket sales available from 10am on May 10 2024 through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will David Gilmour perform any Pink Floyd songs during his London residency?

A few, if Gilmour’s last performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in September 2016 is any indication. Though the gig will no doubt feature tracks from his forthcoming album, “Luck and Strange,” there’s a very good chance a few classics from Floyd will be performed during the residency (credit: Setlist.FM)

Set 1:

5 A.M.

Rattle That Lock

Faces of Stone

What Do You Want From Me (Pink Floyd song)

The Blue

The Great Gig in the Sky (Pink Floyd song)

A Boat Lies Waiting

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd song)

Money (Pink Floyd song)

In Any Tongue

High Hopes (Pink Floyd song)

Set 2:

One of These Days (Pink Floyd song)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V) (Pink Floyd song)

Fat Old Sun (Pink Floyd song)

Coming Back to Life (Pink Floyd song)

On an Island

The Girl in the Yellow Dress

Today

Sorrow (Pink Floyd song)

Run Like Hell (Pink Floyd song)

Encore: