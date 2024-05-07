David Gilmour announces 5-night residency at London's Royal Albert Hall
One of prog-rock’s most illustrious names, David Gilmour, will be performing for five nights only later this year as the Pink Floyd founder returns to London for a residency at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.
The prog-rock great will be heading out on the road, so to speak, to help promote his forthcoming album, “Luck and Strange,” his first album in nine years after the release of 2015’s “Rattle That Lock.” But the “Comfortably Numb” artist hasn’t played a live show, according to Setlist.FM, since June 2022.
That show saw The Gilmour Project perform several Pink Floyd songs to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Darkside Of The Moon,” considered not only a watershed moment in the career of Pink Floyd but one of the most important albums to emerge from the progressive-rock scene upon its release in 1973.
Pink Floyd went on an extended hiatus after their tour supporting the album “The Division Bell” in 1994. Gilmour and Nick Mason eventually reunited for a performance at Live 8 in 2005, but there was no formal announcement of a breakup. In 2014, Gilmour and Mason worked together to release “The Endless River,” an album based on unreleased material from “The Division Bell” sessions, as a tribute to late keyboardist Richard Wright.
When is David Gilmour performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall?
David Gilmour’s residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall takes place on the following dates in 2024:
- October 9 2024
- October 10 2024
- October 11 2024
- October 12 2024
- October 15 2024
Where can I get tickets to see David Gilmour during his London residency?
Fan presale tickets, including through O2 Priority, are available from 10am on May 9 2024, with general ticket sales available from 10am on May 10 2024 through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.
Will David Gilmour perform any Pink Floyd songs during his London residency?
A few, if Gilmour’s last performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in September 2016 is any indication. Though the gig will no doubt feature tracks from his forthcoming album, “Luck and Strange,” there’s a very good chance a few classics from Floyd will be performed during the residency (credit: Setlist.FM)
Set 1:
- 5 A.M.
- Rattle That Lock
- Faces of Stone
- What Do You Want From Me (Pink Floyd song)
- The Blue
- The Great Gig in the Sky (Pink Floyd song)
- A Boat Lies Waiting
- Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd song)
- Money (Pink Floyd song)
- In Any Tongue
- High Hopes (Pink Floyd song)
Set 2:
- One of These Days (Pink Floyd song)
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V) (Pink Floyd song)
- Fat Old Sun (Pink Floyd song)
- Coming Back to Life (Pink Floyd song)
- On an Island
- The Girl in the Yellow Dress
- Today
- Sorrow (Pink Floyd song)
- Run Like Hell (Pink Floyd song)
Encore:
- Time (Pink Floyd song)
- Breathe (Reprise) (Pink Floyd song)
- Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd song)
