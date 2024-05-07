Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Perhaps best known for her hit single “212” as much as she is known for her controversial, at times polarizing remarks about popular culture online, hip-hop star Azaelia Banks is coming back to the United Kingdom four seven shows later this year.

The singer, who released her only album 'Broke With Expensive Taste', back in 2014, is set to kick off her tour in London, with dates including Leeds, Glasgow, Bristol, Birmingham and Liverpool before rounding the tour off in Manchester on September 22 2024.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up

It marks the first return for the artist in nearly five years, having last performed in the United Kingdom in 2019 at the Electric Ballroom in London after the success of “212” on the UK singles chart seven years earlier - the track ended up peaking at number 12 in the UK Singles Chart and number 3 on the UK Hip-Hop and R&B charts in 2011.

Despite the eagerly-awaited follow-up to her 2015 debut, Banks has since dropped her second mixtape, 'Slay-Z', featuring production from Kaytranada and collaborations with Rick Ross and Nina Sky. In late 2023, she put out the single “Dilemma” while also that same year was a featured artist on Torren Foot’s track “New Bottega.”

However, Banks has faced numerous controversies throughout her career, which have often overshadowed her music. She has been involved in public feuds with various celebrities, including Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, often sparking heated exchanges on social media platforms.

Banks has made provocative statements on sensitive topics such as race and LGBTQ+ rights, drawing criticism for her views. Her behaviour has led to various bans from social media platforms and interruptions in her music career, affecting her reputation in the industry.

Where is Azealia Banks performing in the United Kingdom?

Azealia Banks is performing at the following locations during her “Back To The Union Jack” UK tour:

Where can I get tickets to see Azealia Banks performing in the United Kingdom?

General ticket sales will take place from 10am on May 9 2024 through Ticketmaster. Those however who have access to O2 Priority can access presale tickets from May 7 2024 until May 9 2024.

What could Azealia Banks perform while touring the United Kingdom?

Looking back at her set at the Electric Ballroom in London on January 27 2019, Azaelia Banks performed the following set (Credit: Setlist.FM)