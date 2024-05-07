Brothers Osborne announce 2025 UK tour: dates, venues, and ticketing information
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having recently released their latest EP, “Break Mine,” earlier in 2024, Grammy-award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne have announced a UK tour set to take place in early 2025.
In a press release from LiveNation, the brothers spoke about their return to the UK and Ireland, letting fans know “We are super fired up, it has been a long time since we have been over in the UK and Ireland for our own headline tour. We can’t wait to have the most memorable time.”
The duo, consisting of siblings John and TJ Osborne, have a strong connection rooted in their shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Maryland and are considered the next generation of Nashville's country music scene, blending classic and progressive elements.
The brothers won their first Grammy in 2022 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with their song “Younger Me,” inspired by TJ's coming out, from their album “Skeletons,” with the pair earning 12 Grammy nominations to date, including nominations in 2023 for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
Their fourth studio album, Brothers Osborne, was released in September 2024 and features the hit song “Nobody’s Nobody,” which was followed by their latest EP released seven months later.
Brothers Osborne's UK Tour 2025: dates and locations
The group will be performing at the following UK venues on the following dates:
- January 21 2025: O2 Academy Glasgow
- January 23 2025: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- January 25 2025: O2 Apollo, Manchester
- January 26 2025: O2 Academy, Leeds
- January 28 2025: O2 Academy, Birmingham
- January 29 2025: O2 Academy, Bristol
- January 30 2025: O2 Eventim Apollo, London
How to buy tickets for Brothers Osborne's UK Shows
Pre-sale access (O2 Priority, Artist access, LiveNation etc)
Those with access to O2 Priority, artist presale access through the band’s fan club page or LiveNation presales will be able to book tickets from 8am BST on May 8 2024.
General ticket sales will be released for sale from 10am on May 10 2024 through the artist’s website and Ticketmaster.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.