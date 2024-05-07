Brothers Osborne announce 2025 UK tour: dates, venues, and ticketing information

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having recently released their latest EP, “Break Mine,” earlier in 2024, Grammy-award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne have announced a UK tour set to take place in early 2025.

In a press release from LiveNation, the brothers spoke about their return to the UK and Ireland, letting fans know “We are super fired up, it has been a long time since we have been over in the UK and Ireland for our own headline tour. We can’t wait to have the most memorable time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo, consisting of siblings John and TJ Osborne, have a strong connection rooted in their shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Maryland and are considered the next generation of Nashville's country music scene, blending classic and progressive elements.

The brothers won their first Grammy in 2022 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with their song “Younger Me,” inspired by TJ's coming out, from their album “Skeletons,” with the pair earning 12 Grammy nominations to date, including nominations in 2023 for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Their fourth studio album, Brothers Osborne, was released in September 2024 and features the hit song “Nobody’s Nobody,” which was followed by their latest EP released seven months later.

Brothers Osborne's UK Tour 2025: dates and locations

The group will be performing at the following UK venues on the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to buy tickets for Brothers Osborne's UK Shows

Pre-sale access (O2 Priority, Artist access, LiveNation etc)

Those with access to O2 Priority, artist presale access through the band’s fan club page or LiveNation presales will be able to book tickets from 8am BST on May 8 2024.