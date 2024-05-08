Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tour is set to include stops at hallowed venues such as The Filmore in New Orleans and the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, with three dates seeing the touring acts performing across the border in Canada.

It will be the first time James, known for the hit single “Sit Down,” has played in North America since 2019, when the band embarked on a widespread tour of the United States, while for Johnny Marr he’s performed in the country much more recently.

Marr performed at The Regent Theatre in Los Angeles in 2023, while American music fans who might not be familiar with his work as a member of the iconic UK group The Smiths may be more familiar with his work with Modest Mouse and The Cribs in recent years.

Where are Johnny Marr and James playing during their North American tour?

Johnny Marr and James will be performing at the following venues in North America on the following dates.

Where can I get tickets to see Johnny Marr and James on their North American tour?

Pre-sale tickets to the shows go live at 10am US on May 8 2024 while general tickets to the tour will go on sale at 10am US on May 10 2024 through Ticketmaster in the United States.

Will Johnny Marr be playing any songs by The Smiths during the tour?

If his most recent setlist at Rock City in Nottingham on April 14 2024 is anything to go by, then indeed Johnny Marr will be playing some songs by The Smiths’ in his set. According to Setlist.FM, this was his set - and a potential look at what he could play on the North American tour.

Sensory Street

Panic (The Smiths song)

Generate! Generate!

Spirit Power and Soul

New Town Velocity

This Charming Man (The Smiths song)

Somewhere

Walk Into the Sea

The Answer

Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (The Smiths song)

Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before (The Smiths song) (with Gaz Coombes)

Get the Message

Bigmouth Strikes Again (The Smiths song)

Hi Hello

How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths song)

Easy Money

Getting Away With It

Encore: