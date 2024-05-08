Johnny Marr and James announce 2024 North American tour: dates and ticket info
Consider this a mini British Invasion of the United States once again; with Blur having performed at this year’s Coachella Festival and Paul Weller announcing a string of North American tour dates, now former Smith’s guitarist Johnny Marr and James are set for a 20-date tour of the States from September 2024.
The tour is set to include stops at hallowed venues such as The Filmore in New Orleans and the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, with three dates seeing the touring acts performing across the border in Canada.
It will be the first time James, known for the hit single “Sit Down,” has played in North America since 2019, when the band embarked on a widespread tour of the United States, while for Johnny Marr he’s performed in the country much more recently.
Marr performed at The Regent Theatre in Los Angeles in 2023, while American music fans who might not be familiar with his work as a member of the iconic UK group The Smiths may be more familiar with his work with Modest Mouse and The Cribs in recent years.
Where are Johnny Marr and James playing during their North American tour?
Johnny Marr and James will be performing at the following venues in North America on the following dates.
- September 17 2024: Paramount Theatre, Denver, Colorado
- September 20 2024: Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, B.C
- September 21 2024: The Moore, Seattle, Washington
- September 22 2024: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, Oregon
- September 23 2024: The Warfield, San Francisco, California
- September 25 2024: Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, California
- September 29 2024: Stubb’s, Austin, Texas
- September 30 2024: Majestic Theatre, Dallas, Texas
- October 1 2024: Bayou Music Center, Houston, Texas
- October 3 2024: The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia
- October 4 2024: The Filmore, New Orleans, Louisiana
- October 6 2024: Warner Theatre, Washington, D.C
- October 8 2024: Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, New York
- October 10 2024: Orpheum Theatre, Boston, Massachusetts
- October 11 2024: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- October 13 2024: M Telus, Montreal, Quebec
- October 14 2024: History, Toronto, Ontario
- October 15 2024: Masonic Temple, Detroit, Michigan
- October 17 2024: Riviera Theatre, Chicago, Illinois
- October 18 2024: Palace Theatre, Saint Paul, Minnesota
Where can I get tickets to see Johnny Marr and James on their North American tour?
Pre-sale tickets to the shows go live at 10am US on May 8 2024 while general tickets to the tour will go on sale at 10am US on May 10 2024 through Ticketmaster in the United States.
Will Johnny Marr be playing any songs by The Smiths during the tour?
If his most recent setlist at Rock City in Nottingham on April 14 2024 is anything to go by, then indeed Johnny Marr will be playing some songs by The Smiths’ in his set. According to Setlist.FM, this was his set - and a potential look at what he could play on the North American tour.
- Sensory Street
- Panic (The Smiths song)
- Generate! Generate!
- Spirit Power and Soul
- New Town Velocity
- This Charming Man (The Smiths song)
- Somewhere
- Walk Into the Sea
- The Answer
- Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (The Smiths song)
- Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before (The Smiths song) (with Gaz Coombes)
- Get the Message
- Bigmouth Strikes Again (The Smiths song)
- Hi Hello
- How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths song)
- Easy Money
- Getting Away With It
Encore:
- The Passenger (Iggy Pop cover)
- You Just Haven't Earned It Yet, Baby (The Smiths song) (with Gaz Coombes)
- There Is a Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths song) (with Gaz Coombes)
