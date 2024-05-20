Hard-Fi UK Tour 2024: Indie-Rock Group Returns with New Single "Don't Go Making Plans" and Live Dates
For the first time in a decade, Staines indie outfit Hard-Fi have released brand new music and are set to make their grand live return later this year, with a series of dates across the United Kingdom in November 2024.
Lead by Richard Archer, the group are set to tour their politically-motivated new song, “Don’t Go Making Plans,” through Ignition Records, vinyl enthusiasts will be pleased to know that alongside a digital release, the group will also be releasing a limited number of transparent red 12” vinyl just in time for the tour.
Speaking about the song, Archer calls it "a track that you can still dance to in a club or play on the radio, because a song like that you can make a real connection to and circumnavigates the pointless restrictions being put in our way.”
He continued: “Governments passing laws to stop protests that 'cause more than minor disruption feels like something out of a dystopian film. The whole point of protest is disruption. You're trying to interrupt the inevitable flow of things, to encourage the people running the country to think again, especially when you have a government that doesn't seem to be bothered by what people actually need."
"Playing gigs together really rekindled the fire at the heart of the band, and as much as we enjoyed playing our older songs - and audiences loved hearing them. We all felt the urge to create something new."
Hard-Fi's latest album was “Killer Sounds”, released in 2011, and alongside these new tour dates, they are set to perform at the Beautiful Days festival at Escot Park, near Fairmile, Devon, in August.
Where are Hard-Fi touring in the United Kingdom?
Hard-Fi are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates throughout November 2024:
- November 15 2024: White Rock Theatre, Hastings
- November 19 2024: Guildhall, Portsmouth
- November 21 2024: Tramshed, Cardiff
- November 22 2024: Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton
- November 23 2024: Rock City, Nottingham
- November 25 2024: Glasgow Garage, Glasgow
- November 25 2024: Leadmill, Sheffield
- November 27 2024: O2 Ritz, Manchester
- November 29 2024: Stylus, Leeds University, Leeds
- November 30 2024: Roundhouse, London
Where can I get tickets to see Hard-Fi’s UK tour?
Tickets to see Hard-Fi on their UK tour are available through both TicketWeb (for Portsmouth, Nottingham and Sheffield dates) and Ticketmaster (for remaining UK tour dates) from 10am on Friday May 24 2024.
