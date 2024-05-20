Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staines indie-rock band Hard-Fi announces their 2024 UK tour and releases a new single "Don't Go Making Plans."

For the first time in a decade, Staines indie outfit Hard-Fi have released brand new music and are set to make their grand live return later this year, with a series of dates across the United Kingdom in November 2024.

Lead by Richard Archer, the group are set to tour their politically-motivated new song, “Don’t Go Making Plans,” through Ignition Records, vinyl enthusiasts will be pleased to know that alongside a digital release, the group will also be releasing a limited number of transparent red 12” vinyl just in time for the tour.

Speaking about the song, Archer calls it "a track that you can still dance to in a club or play on the radio, because a song like that you can make a real connection to and circumnavigates the pointless restrictions being put in our way.”

He continued: “Governments passing laws to stop protests that 'cause more than minor disruption feels like something out of a dystopian film. The whole point of protest is disruption. You're trying to interrupt the inevitable flow of things, to encourage the people running the country to think again, especially when you have a government that doesn't seem to be bothered by what people actually need."

"Playing gigs together really rekindled the fire at the heart of the band, and as much as we enjoyed playing our older songs - and audiences loved hearing them. We all felt the urge to create something new."

Hard-Fi's latest album was “Killer Sounds”, released in 2011, and alongside these new tour dates, they are set to perform at the Beautiful Days festival at Escot Park, near Fairmile, Devon, in August.

Where are Hard-Fi touring in the United Kingdom?

Richard Archer, Kai Stephens and Ross Phillips of the band Hard-Fi attend HMV Oxford street. The indie group have released a new single since their 2011 album and are set to tour the UK in November 2024. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

Hard-Fi are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates throughout November 2024:

Where can I get tickets to see Hard-Fi’s UK tour?