Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LCD Soundsystem’s All Points East 2024 performance just got more eclectic with the additions of Pixies, The Kills, MSPAINT and more for this summer in London.

All Points East 2024 has revealed the support acts ahead of LCD Soundsystem’s headlining performance this year, and it’s very much an amalgamation of newer artists alongside some old favourites I’m sure you probably had on your stereo around the same time the first LCD Soundsystem album dropped.

We say this after spotting that not only are Pixies one of the supports that have been announced this year but there is also a welcome return for Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince as The Kills have also been added to the bill. They are also joined by Jockstrap, MSPAINT, NewDad and live performances from Sofia Kourtesis and Hit Chip’s Joe Goddard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who has been added to LCD Soundsystem’s day at All Points East 2024?

The following acts have been added to LCD Soundsystem’s day at All Points East 2024

Are there any tickets available for any of the All Points East 2024 events?