All Points East 2024: Pixies, The Kills and more added to LCD Soundsystem's lineup
and live on Freeview channel 276
All Points East 2024 has revealed the support acts ahead of LCD Soundsystem’s headlining performance this year, and it’s very much an amalgamation of newer artists alongside some old favourites I’m sure you probably had on your stereo around the same time the first LCD Soundsystem album dropped.
We say this after spotting that not only are Pixies one of the supports that have been announced this year but there is also a welcome return for Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince as The Kills have also been added to the bill. They are also joined by Jockstrap, MSPAINT, NewDad and live performances from Sofia Kourtesis and Hit Chip’s Joe Goddard.
LCD Soundsystem joins this year’s other headliners at the London season of summer festivals at Victoria Park, who include Kaytranada on August 16, Loyle Carner on August 17, Mitski on August 18, All Points East presents Field Day featuring Justice on August 24 and The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie on August 25 2024.
Who has been added to LCD Soundsystem’s day at All Points East 2024?
The following acts have been added to LCD Soundsystem’s day at All Points East 2024
- Jai Paul
- Pixies
- Floating Points
- Jockstrap
- Joy (Anonymous)
- The Kills
- NewDad
- Nation of Language
- Sofia Kortesis (live)
- Eyedress
- Joe Goddard (live)
- Vagabon
- MSPAINT
- Monobloc
- Dave Ellis
- Nick Ward
Are there any tickets available for any of the All Points East 2024 events?
Tickets are still available for a number of the All Points East 2024 events this year and can be purchased by visiting the official APE 2024 website, which includes more details on hospitality and VIP packages for those wanting to go to a festival without the hassle of a “festival experience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.