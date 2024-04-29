All Points East 2024: Andre 3000, Lianna La Havas and Flying Lotus join London festival - current lineup
Not a week after All Points East 2024 announced that Mitski, herself touring this week, will be performing her first headline festival slot at this year’s festival, organisers have revealed several other additions to this year’s event, held at Victoria Park, London this August.
Supporting Loyle Carner when the British hip-hop act headlines the August 17 2024 line-up comes Outkast’s Andre 3000 (real name: Andre Benjamin), who has recently been performing solo across North America as part of his “New Blue Sun Live” tour. The record, “New Blue Sun,” marks 3000’s first debut work after his critically acclaimed collaborations as Outkast with fellow artist Big Boi.
He is joined by British musician Lianne La Havas, the Ivor Novello winner who won the award for her 2020 album “Lianne La Havas,” which peaked at number seven on the UK album chart upon release and earned her the Ivor Novello for Best Album at the 2021 ceremony.
Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, is an American music producer, electronic musician, DJ, rapper, and filmmaker known for his unique fusion of genres such as jazz, hip-hop, electronic, and experimental music. He is known as much for his collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, and Thom Yorke as he is for his experimental albums "1983" (2006), "Los Angeles" (2008), "Cosmogramma" (2010), "You're Dead!" (2014), and "Flamagra" (2019) - all of which released to critical acclaim.
New additions to the lineup are highlighted in bold.
Friday August 16 2024
- Kaytranada
- Victoria Monét
- Thundercat
- Lancey Foux
- Channel Tres
- Amaarae
- Jyoty
- Tsha B2B Kilimanjaro
- Lou Phelps
- Felo Le Tee
- Taylah Elaine B2b Arthi
- Kitty Ca$H
- Tkay Maidza
Saturday August 17 2024
- Loyle Carner
- Nas
- Andre 3000
- Ezra Collective
- Lianne La Havas
- Flying Lotus
- Cymande
- Glass Beams
- Berlioz (DJ set)
- Nubya Garcia
- Songer
- Sainte
- Lola Young
- Joe James
- ENNY
- Navy Blue
- MRCY
- Dana and Alden
- Bricknasty
Sunday August 18 2024
- Mitski
- Beabadoobee
- TV Girl
- Ethal Cain
- Arlo Parks
- Sir Chloe
- Wasia Project
- Infinity Song
- Wisp
- Towa Bird
- Strawberry Guy
- bby
Friday 23 August 2024
- LCD Soundsystem
- Jai Paul
- Pixies
- Floating Points
- Jockstrap
- Nation Of Language
- Sofia Kourtesis (Live)
- Eyedress
- Vagabon
Saturday August 24 2024 (Field Day)
- Justice
- Pinkpantheress
- Charlotte De Witte Presents Overdrive
- 2manydjs (DJ Set)
- Bambii
- Brutalismus 3000
- George Riley
- horsegiirL
- I.JORDAN (Live)
- John Glacier
- Mura Masa (DJ Set)
- Romy
- Sega Bodega
- Shygirl presents Club Shy
- Skin on Skin & KETTAMA
- Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present LOVE MINUS ZERO
- Vegyn (Live)
- Yaeji (Live)
- Yves Tumor
Sunday 25 August 2024
- The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie
- The Decemberists
- Phoenix
- Gossip
- Sleater-Kinney
- Yo La Tengo
- Teenage Fanclub
- Wednesday
- Soft Launch
Tickets for all of the days at this year’s All Points East 2024 festival are now on sale and available through AXS or the All Points East 2024 website.
