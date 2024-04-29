Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not a week after All Points East 2024 announced that Mitski, herself touring this week, will be performing her first headline festival slot at this year’s festival, organisers have revealed several other additions to this year’s event, held at Victoria Park, London this August.

Supporting Loyle Carner when the British hip-hop act headlines the August 17 2024 line-up comes Outkast’s Andre 3000 (real name: Andre Benjamin), who has recently been performing solo across North America as part of his “New Blue Sun Live” tour. The record, “New Blue Sun,” marks 3000’s first debut work after his critically acclaimed collaborations as Outkast with fellow artist Big Boi.

He is joined by British musician Lianne La Havas, the Ivor Novello winner who won the award for her 2020 album “Lianne La Havas,” which peaked at number seven on the UK album chart upon release and earned her the Ivor Novello for Best Album at the 2021 ceremony.

Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, is an American music producer, electronic musician, DJ, rapper, and filmmaker known for his unique fusion of genres such as jazz, hip-hop, electronic, and experimental music. He is known as much for his collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, and Thom Yorke as he is for his experimental albums "1983" (2006), "Los Angeles" (2008), "Cosmogramma" (2010), "You're Dead!" (2014), and "Flamagra" (2019) - all of which released to critical acclaim.

New additions to the lineup are highlighted in bold.

Friday August 16 2024

Kaytranada

Victoria Monét

Thundercat

Lancey Foux

Channel Tres

Amaarae

Jyoty

Tsha B2B Kilimanjaro

Lou Phelps

Felo Le Tee

Taylah Elaine B2b Arthi

Kitty Ca$H

Tkay Maidza

Saturday August 17 2024

Loyle Carner

Nas

Andre 3000

Ezra Collective

Lianne La Havas

Flying Lotus

Cymande

Glass Beams

Berlioz (DJ set)

Nubya Garcia

Songer

Sainte

Lola Young

Joe James

ENNY

Navy Blue

MRCY

Dana and Alden

Bricknasty

Sunday August 18 2024

Mitski

Beabadoobee

TV Girl

Ethal Cain

Arlo Parks

Sir Chloe

Wasia Project

Infinity Song

Wisp

Towa Bird

Strawberry Guy

bby

Friday 23 August 2024

LCD Soundsystem

Jai Paul

Pixies

Floating Points

Jockstrap

Nation Of Language

Sofia Kourtesis (Live)

Eyedress

Vagabon

Saturday August 24 2024 (Field Day)

Justice

Pinkpantheress

Charlotte De Witte Presents Overdrive

2manydjs (DJ Set)

Bambii

Brutalismus 3000

George Riley

horsegiirL

I.JORDAN (Live)

John Glacier

Mura Masa (DJ Set)

Romy

Sega Bodega

Shygirl presents Club Shy

Skin on Skin & KETTAMA

Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present LOVE MINUS ZERO

Vegyn (Live)

Yaeji (Live)

Yves Tumor

Sunday 25 August 2024