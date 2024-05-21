Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grammy Awards have revealed the dates when not only the 2024 award ceremony will take place, but when we’ll find out who the final nominees are.

Save the date: The 2025 Grammy Awards have set not only the date of next year’s ceremony, to be held once again at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but also the date when the nominees will be announced.

The awards ceremony itself is scheduled to take place on February 2 2025, while the nominations themselves will be revealed later this year, after several rounds of voting, on November 8 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first round of voting for albums eligible to be entered into the 2025 Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place from October 4 until October 15, while final voting for the winners themselves is scheduled to take place from December 12 2024 and January 3 2025, shortly after the nomination announcement.

Rolling Stone is reporting that so far, there have been no major changes to take place ahead of next year’s ceremony, after 2024 saw amendments made to album, single, artist and best new artist to coincide with the evergrowing reach of AI.

This year also saw the inclusion of three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album

Are there any rumours who might be nominated for a Grammy Award in 2025?

The Grammy Awards eligibility period started from September 16 2023 with the cut-off date to take place on August 30 2024. That means a number of big releases so far are in contention for the awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad