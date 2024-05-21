Grammys 2025: Ceremony and Nomination dates for 2025 event announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
Save the date: The 2025 Grammy Awards have set not only the date of next year’s ceremony, to be held once again at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but also the date when the nominees will be announced.
The awards ceremony itself is scheduled to take place on February 2 2025, while the nominations themselves will be revealed later this year, after several rounds of voting, on November 8 2024.
The first round of voting for albums eligible to be entered into the 2025 Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place from October 4 until October 15, while final voting for the winners themselves is scheduled to take place from December 12 2024 and January 3 2025, shortly after the nomination announcement.
Rolling Stone is reporting that so far, there have been no major changes to take place ahead of next year’s ceremony, after 2024 saw amendments made to album, single, artist and best new artist to coincide with the evergrowing reach of AI.
This year also saw the inclusion of three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album
Are there any rumours who might be nominated for a Grammy Award in 2025?
The Grammy Awards eligibility period started from September 16 2023 with the cut-off date to take place on August 30 2024. That means a number of big releases so far are in contention for the awards.
Those big releases that are eligible include “Cowboy Carter” by Beyoncé, “The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift, “Radical Optimism” by Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” which was only just released on May 17 2024.
However, Foo Fighters' latest album, “But Here We Are,” will not be eligible we’re afraid, owing to its release date taking place on June 2 2023, just before the eligibility period.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.