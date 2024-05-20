Foo Fighters UK Tour 2024: Preview of Merchandise Available on Upcoming Tour
It’s little under a month until one of the world’s biggest rock bands makes their return to the United Kingdom, in celebration of their latest album, “But Here We Are,” and for many fans of Foo Fighters, there will be no doubt a discussion about whether to wear a Foo Fighters shirt to their UK tour, or to pick one up at the merchandise table.
We’ll leave the discourse regarding attending shows adorned in band merchandise amongst yourselves, but ahead of Dave Grohl and company’s return to our shores after their celebrated secret performance at last year’s Glastonbury Festival, we’ve taken a look at what could be for sale in terms of clothing this year.
No surprise that the prints are dominated by designs including the hallowed tour dates on the back, giving you the option to humbly brag you were at a certain show and that’s where you got your merchandise from, through to the more - ahem - “sports casual” look for those that just simply want to show their love of both the band and team sports.
NationalWorld takes a glimpse at some of the merchandise that could be for sale at the upcoming Foo Fighters UK tour, along with a just-as-important look if there are still tickets available for some of their shows after the release of extra tickets over a week ago.
What Foo Fighters 2024 tour merchandise could be for sale during their UK shows?
As expected, there will be a range of tour t-shirts to celebrate the dates the band are performing as part of the UK tour, with the shirts coming with prints based on their latest album and the tried-and-tested print of a vinyl player, owing to us of a certain age that still collects “Foos” on the popular format.
There is also a throwback to the group’s 1997 breakout album, “The Colour and The Shape,” in the form of one of the prints utilising the iconic “molecule” motif used for the cover of their celebrated album which included “Monkey Wrench” and “Everlong” - staples of the band’s live sets.
For those however looking for something for the cooler months, the band will also be selling both a long-sleeve “Devil” shirt and a durable crewneck jumper (which we used to call hoodies at some point), with once again a list of tour dates on the back.
But if you’re not in the mood for something to demonstrate you were at one of the numerous UK tour dates the Foo Fighters are about to embark on next month, the band are still offering two shirts specifically for the album. The yellow “bat” shirt and for those who are reeling from the end of the Premier League season after the weekend, each Foo Fighters member has their football shirt - or soccer shirt, for our North American friends.
When are Foo Fighters commencing their 2024 UK tour?
The Foo Fighters kick off their UK tour on June 13 2024 with two nights at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, followed by dates in Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Birmingham.
- June 13 2024: Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester
- June 15 2024: Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester
- June 17 2024: Hampden Stadium, Glasgow
- June 20 2024: London Stadium, London
- June 22 2024: London Stadium, London
- June 25 2024: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- June 27 2024: Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham
Are there still tickets for any of Foo Fighters’ upcoming UK tour dates?
See Tickets still have tickets for Foo Fighters’ shows in London on June 20 and June 22 2024 and their Cardiff show on June 25 2024. Tickets to both Manchester shows, Glasgow and Birmingham have currently sold out.
