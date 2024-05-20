Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get a sneak peek at the merchandise available during the Foo Fighters UK Tour 2024 and start making your tour merch choices from today.

It’s little under a month until one of the world’s biggest rock bands makes their return to the United Kingdom, in celebration of their latest album, “But Here We Are,” and for many fans of Foo Fighters, there will be no doubt a discussion about whether to wear a Foo Fighters shirt to their UK tour, or to pick one up at the merchandise table.

We’ll leave the discourse regarding attending shows adorned in band merchandise amongst yourselves, but ahead of Dave Grohl and company’s return to our shores after their celebrated secret performance at last year’s Glastonbury Festival, we’ve taken a look at what could be for sale in terms of clothing this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No surprise that the prints are dominated by designs including the hallowed tour dates on the back, giving you the option to humbly brag you were at a certain show and that’s where you got your merchandise from, through to the more - ahem - “sports casual” look for those that just simply want to show their love of both the band and team sports.

NationalWorld takes a glimpse at some of the merchandise that could be for sale at the upcoming Foo Fighters UK tour, along with a just-as-important look if there are still tickets available for some of their shows after the release of extra tickets over a week ago.

What Foo Fighters 2024 tour merchandise could be for sale during their UK shows?

The simple "Everything or Nothing At All" tour shirt design Foo Fighters have been selling, only with their UK tour dates ahead of their UK tour in June 2024 (Credit: Foo Fighters)

As expected, there will be a range of tour t-shirts to celebrate the dates the band are performing as part of the UK tour, with the shirts coming with prints based on their latest album and the tried-and-tested print of a vinyl player, owing to us of a certain age that still collects “Foos” on the popular format.

The "molecule" design made famous from the Foo Fighters breakout 1997 album, "The Colour and The Shape," has also been repurposed for tour merchandise this year (Credit: Foo Fighters)

There is also a throwback to the group’s 1997 breakout album, “The Colour and The Shape,” in the form of one of the prints utilising the iconic “molecule” motif used for the cover of their celebrated album which included “Monkey Wrench” and “Everlong” - staples of the band’s live sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those colder months, however, the Foo Fighters are also offering long sleeve and crewneck jumpers as part of their UK Tour 2024 merchandise offerings (Credit: Foo Fighters)

For those however looking for something for the cooler months, the band will also be selling both a long-sleeve “Devil” shirt and a durable crewneck jumper (which we used to call hoodies at some point), with once again a list of tour dates on the back.

If you're not a fan of tour dates on your shirts though, how about this stylish Foo Fighters soccer shirt (football for UK fans) that comes with additional band members on the back, not just Dave Grohl? (Credit: Foo Fighters)

But if you’re not in the mood for something to demonstrate you were at one of the numerous UK tour dates the Foo Fighters are about to embark on next month, the band are still offering two shirts specifically for the album. The yellow “bat” shirt and for those who are reeling from the end of the Premier League season after the weekend, each Foo Fighters member has their football shirt - or soccer shirt, for our North American friends.

When are Foo Fighters commencing their 2024 UK tour?

The Foo Fighters kick off their UK tour on June 13 2024 with two nights at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, followed by dates in Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Birmingham.

June 13 2024: Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester

June 15 2024: Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester

June 17 2024: Hampden Stadium, Glasgow

June 20 2024: London Stadium, London

June 22 2024: London Stadium, London

June 25 2024: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 27 2024: Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham

Are there still tickets for any of Foo Fighters’ upcoming UK tour dates?