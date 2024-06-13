Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Denise Welch from Loose Women is delighted that she will soon become a mother-in-law.

Denise Welch is overjoyed with the news of her son Matty Healy's engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel.

The Loose Women panelist confirmed her son's engagement after Gabbriette shared several photos on Instagram, announcing the news while she and Matty were at a Charli XCX concert. Gabbriette posted a picture of her black diamond engagement ring and tagged Matty's Instagram account, captioning it: “Marrying The 1975 is very brat,” referencing Charli XCX's new album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday's Loose Women, Denise confirmed the engagement and later expressed her happiness on Instagram. She said: “What a day - I wake up to find that @gabbriette and Matty had gone Instagram official on their engagement so I was able to tell everyone! I'm so happy to be blessed with a wonderful daughter-in-law to be and to share this news with @chayobechtel and @gary.bechtel . Then @robbiewilliams popped by @loosewomen to say hi to his wife @aydafieldwilliams and ended up joining the panel!! It was so lovely to see him as we go back years but he hadn't planned on being on telly so hadn't washed off his spray tan!!! Anyway, we ended up spooning in the corridor wearing our matching co ords!! All in a day's work.”

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women, Denise discussed the upcoming addition of Gabbriette to the family. She said: “I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged. They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York. I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official, he has got engaged to Gabbriette. Black diamond, he had it made for her and I couldn’t be more thrilled. She is from Los Angeles, she is absolutely gorgeous, she does have a rat. We couldn't be happier, she is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law.”

Earlier this year, Matty introduced Gabbriette to his family when they supported Denise during her theatre performance in Manchester. Gabbriette spent time with Matty's family, including his younger brother Louis Healy, 22, their father Tim Healy, 72, and his wife Joan Anderton, 62.