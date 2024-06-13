Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women all axed by ITV for the 2024 General Election
ITV viewers will have their regular daytime telly programming torn up by the general election, TV bosses have confirmed.
After the country has gone to the polls on July 4, the following day's planned drivel of zombie-like TV will be replaced by analysis of the election results.
Overnight, Tom Bradby - who anchored election nights in 2015, 2017 and 2019 - will again lead ITV's coverage as viewers see the results announced and the emerging political shape of the new Parliament. Brady will be joined in the studio throughout the night by political insider guests including George Osborne, Ed Balls and Nicola Sturgeon for the live coverage of election results, which will be aired on ITV1 and ITVX.
The following morning, Good Morning Britain will go ahead as scheduled - with Ed Balls running between studios to fulfil his presenting duties alongside Susanna Reid. But after that, election coverage will continue, at the cost of Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.
Michael Jermey, ITV’s director of news and current affairs, said: “ITV will be on air from just before the polls close right through until the full results are known. Tom Bradby and his guests will share great analysis and insider knowledge with our viewers through the night. With cameras and reporters right around the country we’ll follow the political story wherever it goes.
"Good Morning Britain will be on air in its regular slot and then through the rest of day two, as politicians head to Westminster having learned the results, Julie Etchingham and our team of political correspondents will be live on ITV1 reporting on all the events in Westminster and Downing Street. It promises to be a dramatic day."
As well as coverage on election day itself, ITV has confirmed that a multi-party debate will be broadcast at 8.30pm tonight (June 13). Leaders or senior representatives from Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Green Party and Plaid Cymru will all take part, with the debate moderated by presenter Julie Etchingham.
As for the day after the election, those predisposed to the mind-numbing world of daytime TV can always watch old episodes of their favourite tripe on ITVX, which stores a catalogue of previous broadcasts.
