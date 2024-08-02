Whether its your first or 50th Fringe, these tips from a local resident will give you an insight in how to make the most of your time in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no denying that the festival takes over Edinburgh with the city’s population swelling to double its size in August. But just because it’s busy doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the Fringe or Edinburgh itself this August.

More than 3,300 shows and around 59,000 performances in total are set to take place at various venues throughout the city, offering up shows catering to all tastes. Edinburgh become the artistic centre of the universe for one month each year, with locals and tourists mixing as they soak up the world’s largest culture festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it can feel overwhelming at times, as an Edinburgh resident and a Fringe enjoyer for many years, I can testify that it is definitely worth it. Here are some of my tips for making the most of your time in the Scottish capital.

Get organised ahead of time

Some of the best moments of your Fringe visit will come from spontaneous decision to go to a show you normally wouldn’t consider, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get organised for your stick-on shows. Whether its your first time or 50th, there will undoubtedly be names that you recognise on the bill, with some of the world’s most accomplished performers coming to thrill the Edinburgh crowds.

Tickets for the most popular acts will go quickly. It’s recommended that if you have a show in mind, book as soon as you can. You can book online at EdFringe.com or via the app, or in person at the EdFringe box office on Old Assembly Close.

The Edinburgh Fringe is back for its 77th edition - here are the top tips to make the most of your time. | Getty Images

If you haven’t had a chance to look through shows yet, you can pick up a bumper EdFringe programme from shops, train stations and box offices around the city. The EdFringe app also allows you to ‘favourite’ acts, which will keep all of the shows that caught your eye handily bookmarked in your account to check for any clashes or to help with scheduling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also worth noting carefully where each show you choose is located - there’s not much point in booking a show five minutes after your last show ends if it’s all the way across town. Likewise, make sure that you note which specific venue shows are taking place at as multiple venues, sometimes miles apart, will be operating under the same branding and you want to make sure you are not turning up to the wrong show.

Getting around Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s public transport is well connected enough that getting from one side of the city to the other is relatively easy. This is essential if you have booked a full day of shows before realising that the venues are miles apart from one another.

Lothian Buses has an app that allows you to do a journey check which will tell you the best route to your destination and what bus and/or tram will get you there the quickest. You can also use Uber or local cabs if time is really stretched to make it for curtain up.

Trams are a great way to get around Edinburgh (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA)

Fringe on a budget

For those on a budget look to take in a show, the Half Price Hut offers tickets for shows at a reduced price which are taking place that day or the next morning. Opening daily from Wednesday, August 7 at the Fringe Box Office on Old Assembly Close, it’s first-come-first-served for shows with tickets still available that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be warned though that not every show will have tickets available through the Half Price Hut, so it’s a good option if you find yourself with a gap in your day and are willing to take a punt on a show you’ve not yet considered (although you might get lucky and bag the hottest ticket in town!). Listings will refresh each day on the EdFringe site to show which tickets are available.

Another budget option is taking full advantage of the PBH’s Free Fringe, with thousands of performers in the city putting on a show for free. The programme of shows is available online, as well as a venue map, and it couldn't be simpler - more often than not you will be able to turn up to a show without booking.

Street performers on the Royal Mile at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Scott Campbell/Getty Images

Some shows offer an opportunity to book in advance and pay to secure a seat, but this will still be marginally cheaper than some of the bigger shows. The PBH Free Fringe is fantastic for a cheap day, or even for a day of trying something new and with everything from comedy, cabaret, kids shows and theatre, there’s something for everyone.

The streets also come alive with performers during August in Edinburgh, so if you catch yourself with a few spare minutes, why not catch a free street show on the Royal Mile or Grassmarket?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting away from the crowds

Taking a bit of time out of the festival frenzy is essential to making sure you’re at your best for taking it all in. Locals have an innate ability to dodge around the millions of tourists, performers and leaflets being wafted at their face throughout the month of August, but visitors not so much.

Being in the midst of the festival crowds can be a fun part of the month, but there will come a time where you will need a break. Luckily, there are plenty of places in and around Edinburgh you can visit to take a breather.

Climbing Arthur’s Seat is an Edinburgh rite-of-passage, and for a good reason. The huge mound, located just beside Holyrood Palace at the end of the Royal Mile, makes for a bracing hike, but you will be rewarded with some of the best views the city has to offer. Just make sure to pick a dry day or pack a raincoat in case the predictably unpredictable Scottish summer weather strikes.

For those looking for an outdoor adventure outside of the city, the Pentland Hills are located just south of Edinburgh. Picturesque landscapes await you if you decide to get out of the city for a while, and with the Pentland Hills only around a 30 minute drive from the city centre, you could even clear your mind before heading back into town for a show.