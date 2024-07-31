ITV star Jenny Ryan announces new career move in shock departure from The Chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ITV star has announced that she will be making a shock career change - that has seemingly come out of the blue.

Jenny Ryan, best known for her role on ITV’s quiz show The Chase, has revealed that she is making a career change that nobody would have predicted. Nicknamed The Vixen, Ryan will be taking a special Cabaret show across the UK - a clear departure from her job on The Chase, where she competes against amateur quizzers on their general knowledge.

Jenny's show, Out of The Box, will tour the UK starting this autumn. She will visit various locations, including Lichfield, Andover, South Shields, Bolton, Taunton, Milton Keynes, and Runcorn, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chase’s Jenny Ryan has previously taken part in pantomimes. | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, she said: “It wouldn't be a show by me if it wasn't a quiz element. The main bit of the show, it's the story of my life. It's the most frequently asked questions that I get asked - about how I got to have such a weird career as a professional quizzer and singer, interspersed with some of my favourite songs. The audience are going to be part of the show, so asking me questions, but there will be a quiz competition as well.

“We took the show to Edinburgh Fringe last year. It's a big risk to take something like this. As you know, as presenters, you are known for a certain role and you try something new, it's, it's a bit of a challenge for them to change their expectations of you. Putting yourself out there by doing a show, showing the softer side of me, that was a bit of a risk. We took it back and we sold out. We got such great feedback, people saying we didn't really know what to expect but they loved it.”