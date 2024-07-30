Former Loose Women star branded "the worst celebrity" by So Solid Crew star Lisa Maffia
and live on Freeview channel 276
Singer Lisa Maffia, known for her role in So Solid Crew, appeared on ITV’s Loose Women in 2019 to talk about her role in The All New Monty, which also featured the likes of Coleen Nolan. But her experience on the panel show was marred by one of the other regulars - who Maffia has since called an “a*******”.
In a recent episode of the Livin’ Lavida Loca podcast, hosted by epomymous singer Lavida Loca, Maffia criticised former Loose Women presenter Carol McGiffin. When asked about the worst celebrity she had met, Maffia struggled to recall her name at first, but could still vividly describe their encounter.
She said: Oh, I know this one. Her name is - what is her frigging name? She's rude, you know? She was one of the original panelists on Loose Women, such an a*******. Was her name Caroline? She had a young boyfriend.
“So she had really short cropped sort of hair, and she went and started dating some, like, really young guy, and it kind of went to her head. I had to check her.”
The podcast host then asked if Maffia was referring to Carol McGiffin, which the So Solid Crew star said: “Yeah. That's it, McGriffin or Griffin, little flippin' gruff, billy goat gruff. Nah, she was rude. I will tell you as it is, don't try me.”
Carol McGiffin, now 64, first joined Loose Women in 2000, a year after the show started. She left in 2013 but returned full-time from 2018 to 2023. Earlier this year, Carol dismissed rumors of a potential return to to the ITV programme calling her former role "that little job" in an Instagram post promoting her own podcast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.