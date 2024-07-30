Showstopper! The Improvised Musical announces new dates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incredible ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’ has extended its monthly residency in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre for the third year with new dates added for January to May 2025.

Spontaneous musical comedy at its finest, this is the first ever long-form improv show to have a full West End run and to be nominated and win an Olivier Award! Completely improvised and genuinely entirely different every night.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the live phenomenon that is ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’, the show is a fully realised musical created on the spot from audience suggestions. The cast transform suggestions for settings, genres, musical styles and even the name of the show into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, via a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it. It’s hugely funny to watch.

The group are long running, well known and renowned for their improvisation work. Most cast members have also received acclaim in their own right. The Showstoppers have been working on the show since 2008, exploring how to improvise in increasingly esoteric styles, including musical, dance, straight theatre, and film genres to name but a few. They regularly run improvisation workshops and courses for beginners and professionals and have a successful podcast - The Showstopper! Podcast.

In the Autumn of 2015, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical became the first longform improv show to have a full run in the West End at the Apollo Theatre and continues to play monthly at the Cambridge in London’s West End. Their last Edinburgh Fringe saw them named Playbill’s Pick of the Fringe, with yet another sell-out run at the Pleasance Grand, and they were the 3rd best reviewed comedy show of the entire festival, no mean feat in their 14th year! The show goes back to the Fringe next month for their 15th season!