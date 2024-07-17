Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy | Getty Images for The Recording A

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have had to delay their move back to the UK due to his health issues.

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon first announced back in 2022 that they wanted to move back to the UK after spending more than two decades living in the US.

The pair, who are both in their seventies, said they wanted to leave Los Angeles and return to their home country - but two years later they are still yet to make the move.

During the latest episode of their Osbournes Podcast, the pair shared an update on their impending move, with Sharon revealing that her husband’s health was preventing them from making a proper plan.

When answer’s a listener’s question about the move, 75-year-old Ozzy said: "We're trying to get on a flight.” Sharon, who has been married to the heavy metal icon for more than 40 years, admitted that although that was true Ozzy's health issues are also largely contributing to the delay.

"It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy's health," TV personality Sharon, aged 71, said. "We'll get there." She added: "We wanna go back so bad, but we'll get there. Won't we, Ozzy?" "Yeah, we will,” he responded.

Ozzy’s health issues began shortly after their move to the US when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. In January of this year, he then revealed on the podcast that he’s had "seven surgeries in the past five years," including his fourth spinal surgery in September 2023.

He also continues to see doctors to treat symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. This is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS. The main symptoms of Parkinson's disease are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.

Ozzy had previously said that his desire to leave was in large part due to the U.S.'s fraught political environment and gun violence.

"Everything's f***ing ridiculous there," he told The Observer, in an interview in August 2022, when he first announced his intention to go back to Britain. "I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. It's f***ing crazy."

"I don't want to die in America," Ozzy added. Referring to a famous cemetery in Los Angeles, he went on: "I don't want to be buried in f***ing Forest Lawn. I'm English. I want to be back. It's just time for me to come home."

Sharon agreed. She said: "America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Ozzy was born in Marston Green, West Midlands, in December 1948, meanwhile Sharon was born in Brixton, London, in October 1952.