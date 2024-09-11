Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach a settlement agreement one year after the pop star filed for divorce.

Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have reportedly reached a settlement agreement a year after the popstar filed for divorce. According to People court documents obtained by the publication on Tuesday, Sept. 10, a Florida judge ruled that Jonas and Turner's marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The Jonas Brothers singer married Game Of Thrones actress in 2019. They had two wedding celebrations, the first was in Vegas followed by a ceremony in France. They share two children together.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The pair’s romance ended in one of the most bitter divorces in Hollywood. This divorce involved abduction claims, a transatlantic custody battle, and rumours about Sophie Turner partying and Joe Jonas being unsupportive.

Hollywood romances come thick and fast which usually end up in the divorce courts. There have been many celeb divorces over the years but I have curated a list of the most bitter divorces in Hollywood.

JLo and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently filed for divorce from Ben Affleck and although it hasn’t turned sour just yet, the actress has been sharing a slew of pics to show him what he’s missing. The Batman actor has also been looking noticeably happier since his divorce was announced. His happy smiley face was likened to that of Nicole Kidman's infamous ‘happy dance’ photo in 2001.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

The ‘Perfect Couple’ actress photographed skipping down the street after signing divorce papers from the Mission Impossible actor. The exes were married for 11 years and according to reports, the reason they split was due to Nicole’s refusal to join the Church of Scientology.

Brangelina

Brad Pitt split from Friends actress Jennifer Aniston after meeting Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. Brad and Jen appeared to have an amicable split, but his divorce from Angelina certainly was not. Brangelina divorced in 2014, but the couple are still feuding 10 years later.

The couple reportedly split due to Brad being abusive to her and their children on a private jet. The former couple are still fighting over a vineyard they own and his children are estranged from him with his third eldest child Shilouh Jolie legally dropping her surname Pitt.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alive Evans

Alice Evans (L) and actor Ioan Gruffudd arrive at the BAFTA Brits To Watch event held at the Belasco Theatre on July 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd and actress Alive Evans split in 2023 after 14 years of marriage. It was claimed that the actor was verbally abusive towards the actress and undermined her in front of their children throughout their marriage.

Alice began sharing details of her split on social media and appeared to be very bitter after her ex quickly moved on with actress Bianca Wallace. Recently in a Hollywood courtroom, Alice was kicked out after being caught taking pictures of her ex.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The most bitter divorce has to be between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The exes divorce was just the beginning of both actors suing each other for defamation ending in a courtroom battle that was broadcast live and watched by millions.

The high profile divorce led to Disney cutting all ties with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor after his ex accused him of physical and sexual abuse. The actor then sued the Aquaman actress for defamation and allegations she made in The Washington Post which caused her movie scenes to be cut and lose out on future rules.

The actress has since moved to Spain whereas Hollywood seems to have welcomed Johnny Depp back into the fold. The actor signed a huge $20 million deal to stay on as the Dior Sauvage ambassador in 2023 and there have been rumours that Disney want him back.

