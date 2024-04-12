Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Jonas Brothers have had to reschedule a number of their “The Tour” European dates, including their performances in the United Kingdom - which is now scheduled to commence from September 12 at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

The brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin, announced on their social media channels that “We have shifted the European dates until later this year, but that is only because we have some exciting projects that we’re very excited to be sharing with you at a later point.”

“European fans, we love you, we can’t wait to see you, it’s been long overdue and we’re so excited to play these shows last this year in the fall. Make sure you keep hold of your ticket, we have more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you.”

However, some fans are toying with the prospect of returning their tickets, with social media after the announcement arguing that the reason for the postponement “wasn’t good enough” in some circles, while others have complained about the inconvenience of the revised dates given many have already made arrangements for the original tour dates.

As Buzzfeed originally reported, some of the comments underneath the video include “What a shame you care more about your exciting projects than the money your fans spent on accommodations and transports less than a month before your tour starts! this is so so so disappointing,” and “Cancelling due to sickness/illness or family commitments I would totally understand,” one more reasoned. “But re-scheduling for a ‘project’ that you are prioritising over a tour that thousands of people have paid out for, on tickets/transport/hotels DURING A COST OF LIVING CRISIS?????”

The Jonas Brothers' “The Tour” - revised European tour dates

September 09 -SSE Arena, Belfast

September 10 - 3Arena, Dublin

September 12 - Co-op Live, Manchester

September 13 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 15 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

September 16 - The O2, London

September 17 - The O2, London

September 20 2024 - Olympihalle, Munich

September 22 2024 - Stadthalle, Vienna (Austria)

September 24 2024 - Mediolanum Forum, Milan (Italy)

September 26 2024 - Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona (Spain)

September 28 2024 - LDLC ARENA, Lyon (France)

September 29 2024 - Hallenstadion, Zurich (Switzerland)

October 01 2024 - Sportpaleis, Antwerp (Belgium)

October 02 2024 - Lanxess Arena, Cologne (Germany)

October 03 2024 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

October 06 2024 - Spektrum, Oslo (Norway)

October 08 2024 - Royal Arena, Copenhagen (Denmark)

October 09 2024 - Barclays Arena, Hamburg (Germany)

October 13 2024 - Accor Arena, Paris (France)

October 15 2024 - O2 Arena, Prague (Czech Republic)

October 16 2024 - Tauron Arena, Krakow (Poland)

Are there still tickets to see The Jonas Brothers on tour in the United Kingdom