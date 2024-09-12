Legendary R&B singer Frankie Beverly has died at the age of 77, according to an announcement from his family on his Instagram page.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie's loved ones have not released any details about his death and are asking for "privacy and understanding" as they deal with their loss. The news was announced yesterday (Wednesday 11 September) at 8am.

According to the post, Frankie, whose real name was Howard Stanley Beverly, died on September 10. The star's heartbroken family posted on Instagram: "Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honour the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.

Legendary R&B singer Frankie Beverly has died at the age of 77, according to an announcement from his family on his Instagram page. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all. Howard Stanley Beverly aka Frankie Beverly. 12/6/46 - 9/10/24. The Beverly Family."

Frankie was an American singer, songwriter, and producer, best known as the founder and frontman of the R&B band Maze. Known for their blend of soul, funk, and R&B, Maze was a huge hit across the pond in the '70s and '80s, producing tracks including, Joy and Pain, Before I Let Go, and Golden Time of Day.

Tributes have been pouring in for the star. One heartbroken fan shared: "A voice that’s united generations, songs that capture the ESSENCE of the Black experience, and a heart that was as pure as Gold as the records we spun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Frankie Beverly’s artistry wasn’t just about sound; it was the very thread that stitched together our collective memories and moments of joy. His melodies will forever echo in our hearts and continue to inspire. May the angels synchronise in unison and dance and give you one last standing ovation Before We Let Go."

A second posted: "Another great one has transitioned into heaven. Rest easy, Mr. Frankie Beverly. Thank you for being part of my life through music."