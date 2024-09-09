X-Factor star and G4 band member Ben Thapa has died aged 42, his band mates have announced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band issued a statement on Instagram earlier today (Monday September 9). The group posted two pictures of the late singer on Instagram; one of him in more recent times and another of him with his bandmates in their heyday two decades ago. In the caption they wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our brother and great friend, Ben Thapa.

"Words cannot express how we all feel right now… We understand that this will be heartbreaking news for so many others too and we send you our love and support as we all remember the amazing man and memories that he has left behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ben has been such a major part of the international singing community and he was a critical part of our journey as a group. Thank you for your love at this difficult time. RIP Ben xxxx."

They did not give any further details about the circumstances of his untimely passing, such as the cause of his death.

Members of G4, (from left to right) Ben Thapa, Jonathan Ansell, Matt Stiff and Michael Christie in 2006. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Many tributes have been left to Thapa on the post from his fans. One said: “ So so sorry to hear such sad news. Sending love to you all.” One more said: “So sorry to hear this. My thoughts are with Ben's family and you all.”

One person who appeared to have known Thapa personally said: “Such a shock. Such a nice guy too. Thoughts are with all who knew him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

G4 became a hit with viewers on ITV singing contest The X-Factor in 2004 thanks to their peratic take on pop songs. Although they did not win the show, they went on to secure a record deal with Sony and had a successful career for a few years.

In 2005, the band released a self-titled debut album and topped the UK charts. Their second album, G4 & Friends, hit the charts at number six. In 2007, after the release of their third album, that the group announced on ITV’s morning TV show, then called GMTV, that they would be splitting up. They reuinted in 2014, but there have been some changes to the line-up over recent years.

The band G4 was originally made up of Thapa, Matthew Stiff, Jonathan Ansell, and Mike Christie. Stiff left the band in 2007, followed by Thapa in 2018. The band is currently made up of Ansell and Christie, along with Duncan Sandilands and Jai McDowall. Other previous members include Nick Ashby (2014–2019) and Lewis Raines (2018–2023).