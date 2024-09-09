David Knowles, a journalist behind an award-winning Ukraine war podcast, has died of a suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 32.

Knowles, who worked as a senior audio journalist and presenter for The Telegraph, died on Sunday (September 8) in Gibraltar in what was believed to be a cardiac arrest, according to the report from The Telegraph.

He joined The Telegraph in 2020 as deputy head of social media, and was later promoted to head of social media. When the Ukraine war broke out in 2022, Knowles launched ‘Ukraine: The Latest’, a weekday podcast that went on to win awards and was running right up until his untimely death. This year, ‘Ukraine: The Latest’ won the Best News Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

His father, Peter, told The Telegraph that his late son was someone who “loved life and lived it just as well as he could”. He said: “David’s commitment to journalism was intense. He was never more proud than when he finally shrugged off a management job title and regained a title with the word ‘journalist’ in it.

He went on: “He was utterly engaged with the story of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the impact on its people, making four trips to the country and always planning the next.”

Chris Evans, the editor of The Telegraph, said: “David was a talented and popular journalist who was perhaps best known for helping to make our Ukraine podcast such a success. Before that, he was an impressive leader of our social media team. We would like to offer our sympathy to his family and friends.”

On social media, Knowles’ fans have been reacting with sadness at his shock death, and many have also called for his podcast to be continued in his honour. One person said: “David was a great journalist and I enjoyed him on the podcast.”

Another said: “Sincere condolences. What a wonderful journalist David was, I always enjoyed listening to him.” A third added: “What a shock ... so many of us appreciated his work ... he was a good soldier for the cause.”

Fellow journalists have also reacted to the news. Bloomberg UK reporter Helen Chandler-Wilde said: “Absolutely beyond dreadful. You will be so missed.” GB News broadcaster Darren Grimes said: “This is horrible news, I'm so sorry to the Knowles family and to Tele towers for the loss of such great young talent.”

There have also been many more tributes from his Telegraph colleagues. Director of Audio Kamal Ahmed said: “David Knowles was the most talented of journalists. A skilled editor, brave reporter and superb story teller, the Ukraine the Latest podcast is his gift to us all. All our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and friends.”

Head of Podcasts Louisa Wells said: “David was curious, kind and funny. Someone who radiated so much good it reflected onto all those around him. My newsroom little brother I will miss you so much. I’m a better human being having known you.”