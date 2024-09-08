Former T.Rex and Blue Mink bassist Herbie Flowers has died at the age of 86.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flower was considered to be one of the most influential and prolific bassists of his generation, working with the likes of musical superstars such as David Bowie, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John. He is believed to have contributed to more than 500 albums by the end of the 1970s and is also credited with creating one of music’s most iconic basslines on Lou Reed’s ‘Walk On The Wild Side’.

His death was confirmed by close family members on Facebook. Kevin J Conklin, the husband of Flowers’ niece Lorraine Bassett, posted: "While we knew and loved him as Uncle Herbie, his musical contributions have likely touched your lives as well. He played bass on many of the songs from the golden age of rock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a studio musician in London in the 60’s and 70’s he got to know and contribute to the music of Elton John, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Mark Bolin, Cat Stevens, Harry Nilsson, Al Kooper, Melanie and many other popular musicians.

"He was also a member of T Rex, Blue Mink and Sky. Herbie’s most well known musical contribution was likely the iconic bass line for Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wildside”. We’ll miss you Uncle Herbie! Rock on."

One of his most notable contributions was on the 1969 David Bowie self-titled album, as well as his huge ‘Diamond Dogs’ hit album in 1974. In a post to social media, the late singer’s team said: “...we are very sad to learn of the passing of Herbie Flowers in the last couple of days. His work with Bowie and associates over the years is too long to list here. Aside from his incredible musicianship over many decades, he was a beautiful soul and a very funny man. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Other musicians have paid tribute to the bassist. Tim Burgess from rock band The Charlatans said: “Farewell Herbie Flowers. He made the greats sound greater.”

Suede bassist Mat Osman also paid tribute, saying: “RIP Herbie Flowers. So many great basslines – imagine having played on Space Oddity, Walk on the Wild Side and Rock On.”