Vikas Sethi, who was a father of twins, had acted in a number of TV shows and films

Actress Delnaaz Irani, who had recently shot an advertisement with Vikas, told The Times of India that “I just got to know from a friend that Vikas is no more. It is extremely shocking and sad. I have known Vikas since 2008 when we did a dance show together, Zara Nachke Dikha.

Actor Vikas Sethi reportedly dies of a heart attack at 48 | Vikas Sethi/Instagram

She also said: “It was just three months before when we connected again as we shot for a commercial together. We were so happy to connect after so many years. At that time, I also met his wife. I still don’t know the reason behind his passing away but he seemed fine to me when we met, which is why this has come as a shock to me. I hope his family gets the strength in these tough times. Life is very unpredictable.”

The Economic Times reported that Sethi's wife,”Jhanvi Sethi, revealed that the couple had travelled to Nashik for a family event when Vikas began feeling unwell. "After we arrived at my mother's house, he started experiencing vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital, so we called a doctor to the house," she shared with PTI.

“Tragically, the next morning, Jhanvi discovered that Vikas had passed away during the night.”