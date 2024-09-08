The actor Karel Heřmánek who had starred in several Oscar-nominated films, was 76 at the time of his death

According to reports, Karel Heřmánek died by suicide at a gun range near Příbramy, Czech Republic. Pop Culture reported that “Both police and one of the gun range's owners confirmed this account of events to the outlet.

"I cannot reveal the identity of the deceased, however I can confirm that a man of the year 1947 turned his gun on himself at the shooting range and shot himself," police spokesperson Barbora Schneeweisová said. "The police cannot provide further details for the time being, everything is the subject of an investigation."

Karel Heřmánek's life was remembered at the Theatre Bez zábradlí, the theatre he founded, where hundreds gathered to remember him. Radio Prague International reported that “Many of his colleagues, including Jaroslav Satoranský and Zuzana Stivínová, also attended. The event included a display of photos and posters from his notable roles.”

Karel Heřmánek starred in the movie Karel Kachyňa’s Forbidden dreams, based on a book by Ota Pavel and played the role of Lucifer in Give the Devil His Due.

Karel Heřmánek also starred in the Academy award-winning Kolya, the Academy Award-nominated Divided We Fall, Stalingrad, The Young Man, Moby Dick, Angel in the Devil’s Body and played the devil in Goat Story-The Old Prague Legends in 2008 and Goat Story 2 in 2012.

Milan Šteindler, Czech actor and screenwriter paid tribute to him on Instagram and said: “We spent together the adventurous filming of Stalingrad on the snowy plains of Finland and a few years ago we starred in a series where we invented dialogues and improvised. I will never forget your dry humor! One day we will meet again Karl. But not right now .... but not right away .. 💔🌿 “

Months before his death, Karel Heřmánek reportedly was suffering with trigeminal neuralgia which is facial paralysis.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.