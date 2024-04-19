Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LA-based porn star Sophia Leone had been known to have suicidal thoughts, it has been revealed. While the death of the 26-year-old remains under investigation, TMZ reported that her mum told the police that she was known to have suicidal thoughts in the past, and was also known to drink.

Leone was found dead at her apartment in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 1 by her family and her death was reportedly being investigated as being connected to a robbery and homicide, according to the adult film star’s former talent agency, 101 Modelling.

It said then: "To be clear, Sophia death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide. We're going to take time off social media because this is difficult. But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her."

Sophia's mother, according to the gossip outlet that obtained the police report after the body was discovered, informed the responding officers that she had not received any communication from her daughter for more than 24 hours and had become concerned. Leone 'was known to drink' and had suicidal thoughts, the mum told the police; however, it is unknown whether these factors contributed to her death.

According to the gossip outlet, Albuquerque Police Department also confirmed that they only view the death as suspicious and, after further investigation, have found no evidence to suggest it was a homicide. Her family also reportedly knew she was in the adult film industry, and that they had access to all her cameras.

The homicide detective initially attended Sophia's autopsy, the results of which are still pending. At that time, they were informed that the case did not fall under their jurisdiction, noting the absence of any signs of trauma. Currently, the authorities said they are treating Sophia's death as suspicious.

