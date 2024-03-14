Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Porn star Sophia Leone's death is reportedly being investigated as being connected to a robbery and homicide, according to the adult film star's former talent agency.

In an update posted to X (formerly Twitter) on March 9, 101 Modeling said: "To be clear, Sophia death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide. We're going to take time off social media because this is difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her."

Details of the investigation have not been confirmed. It comes after the 26-year-old was found unresponsive in her home by family members on March 1.

It comes after a touching tribute was posted by Leone's stepfather Mike Romero on a GoFundMe fundraiser which was set up following her death. The tribute read: "On behalf of her mother and family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing. The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock.

The fundraiser has raised almost $15,000. Mr Romero said that the money would be going towards Leone's send-off. He said: "I am reaching out to all of Sophia’s supporters and the community during this incredibly difficult time. Sophia without question deserves the absolute best memorial and you can help us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad