Sophia Leone: porn star's death being 'investigated as robbery and homicide', according to her former agency
and live on Freeview channel 276
Porn star Sophia Leone's death is reportedly being investigated as being connected to a robbery and homicide, according to the adult film star's former talent agency.
In an update posted to X (formerly Twitter) on March 9, 101 Modeling said: "To be clear, Sophia death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide. We're going to take time off social media because this is difficult.
"But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her."
Details of the investigation have not been confirmed. It comes after the 26-year-old was found unresponsive in her home by family members on March 1.
It comes after a touching tribute was posted by Leone's stepfather Mike Romero on a GoFundMe fundraiser which was set up following her death. The tribute read: "On behalf of her mother and family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing. The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock.
The fundraiser has raised almost $15,000. Mr Romero said that the money would be going towards Leone's send-off. He said: "I am reaching out to all of Sophia’s supporters and the community during this incredibly difficult time. Sophia without question deserves the absolute best memorial and you can help us.
"Any donation no matter the amount will go straight towards the costs associated with the investigation, Funeral Expense’s, and any other costs that may arise as the family works through this heartbreak."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.