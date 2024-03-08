Emily Willis: ex-porn actress in coma after cardiac arrest in rehab as family fear the worst
Ex-porn actress Emily Willis is still fighting for her life, with the former adult film star in a coma following her medical emergency last month.
The 25-year-old is still unconscious after she was hospitalised in early February. While initial reports suggested that Ms Willis had suffered from an apparent drug overdose, her father, Michael Willis, told news outlet TMZ that his daughter had actually suffered a cardiac arrest during an eight-day stint in rehab with doctors telling the family that an early toxicology report came back negative.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Willis also confirmed that the actress is now on a ventilator to assist with her breathing. However, he added that she had stabilised slightly from her initial admittance to hospital.
It comes after Ms Willis' brother Michael launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover her medical bills and expenses. A statement on the fundraiser reads: "The path to recovery stretches far ahead of her, requiring lots of care. The weight of this position extends beyond the emotional and physical; it bears down upon us financially. With mounting medical bills, the necessities of travel, all while the regular flow of life's expenses continue."
The GoFundMe has already raised almost $32,500 at the time of writing. In the latest update, Michael, who explained that his sister had left the adult film industry two years ago, said: "Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life. We have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover, but it will be a challenging journey ahead."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.