Porn star Emily Willis is said to be in a critical condition after an apparent overdose. Picture: Getty Images

Popular adult film star, Emily Willis, has been left fighting for her life following an apparent overdose. The porn actress was rushed to a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, TMZ reported, after law enforcement officers responded to a call about a potential drug overdose involving the 25-year-old.

According to sources close to Willis, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banulos, she is in a "critical condition", said TMZ, although the details of her condition are still unknown.

Emily, who has over 2 million Instagram followers, has been working in the porn industry since at least 2017 and she's been a rising star since then, appearing in several movies and productions and cooperating with well-known companies such as Reality Kings, Evil Angel, and others. She has also worked for Penthouse Magazine, where she earned Pet of the Month in 2019. Emily has also made waves at the AVN Awards in recent years.

However, she became embroiled in a controversy in 2021, when she filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against two fellow porn actresses, Gianna Dior and Adria Rae, claiming they were defaming her on social media platforms, accusing her of engaging in sex acts with a dog. The documents obtained by the New York Post from Los Angeles Superior Court at the time read: "There was considerable rumor, speculation and innuendo about the identities of the performers within the industry, including on social media," read docs obtained by the New York Post from Los Angeles Superior Court at the time.

"It was a scandal, and a highly salient one, with obvious potential to destroy careers. Participants in the adult entertainment industry are heavy users of Twitter, which they use to communicate among themselves and with the general public," the suit continued.

It added: "Beyond the obvious economic harm, this was extremely embarrassing and distressing. But worse, to untold others in the industry and in the consumer base, (Willis) may never have a chance to fully clear her name."