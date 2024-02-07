Mia Khalifa arrives at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

They say that sex sells, and if the current net worth of these five performers is anything to go by, that’s not just a saying but a fact. Despite being accessed in even the most open parts of the internet and the whole argument that “porn is free on the internet,” the adult entertainment industry is one of those that doesn’t seem to be affected by things such as “franchise fatigue” or poor critical reception.

Various industry reports and analyses suggest that the global porn industry generates anywhere from $97 billion to over $120 billion annually. These figures encompass revenues from various sectors within the adult entertainment industry, including video sales and rentals, online subscriptions, pay-per-view, adult websites, adult “novelties” and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then there has been the meteoric rise of OnlyFans, which initially was touted as a place where influencers and celebrities could share exclusive content to their fans. That exclusive content became adult content and try as OnlyFans might tell you that it’s open to everyone, there is a level of “thirst” regarding the content on that website that does draw parallels to a subscription-based version of PornHub. Or so I’ve been told by some of the boys anyway…

So with the adult industry still one of the most lucrative in the entertainment world, who are the five richest adult entertainers so far in 2024, and dare we ask - are you a fan of any of these performers?

Who are the five richest porn stars in 2024?

1 - Sunny Leone - $14 million

Canadian actress Sunny Leone poses during a photocall for the film "Kennedy" at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Sunny Leone, originally born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra, burst onto the adult film scene in the early 2000s. Hailing from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Leone started her career as a model before transitioning into adult entertainment. She quickly gained popularity for her stunning looks and confident performances. Beyond her adult film career, Leone has also made appearances in mainstream Indian cinema, cementing her status as a versatile entertainer. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to launch her own production company and an adult website, contributing to her impressive net worth of $14 million.

2 - Riley Reid - $14 million

Adult film actress Riley Reid poses at the Vixen pop-up event, an activation alongside the 2023 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Riley Reid, born Ashley Mathews, is a Florida native who rose to prominence in the adult film industry due to her natural beauty, enthusiasm, and versatility in performances. Reid began her career in 2011 and has since amassed a massive following and numerous industry awards. Despite her relatively short time in the industry, Reid's dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with fans personally have propelled her to financial success, with a net worth matching that of industry veterans at $14 million.

3 - Tera Patrick - $10 million

Adult film actress Tera Partrick (L) and television personality and model Holly Madison appear at the after party for the adult production "PEEPSHOW" at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino June 25, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BASE Entertainment)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tera Patrick, born Linda Ann Hopkins, is an iconic figure in the adult entertainment world. With her striking looks and confident demeanour, Patrick quickly became one of the most recognisable faces in the industry after entering it in the late 1990s. Beyond her successful career as an adult film actress, Patrick has ventured into modelling, writing, and entrepreneurship. Her business ventures, including her own production company and merchandise line, have contributed to her substantial net worth of $10 million.

4 - Jesse Jane - $9 million

Attendee Ed Teng (L) of Nevada takes a photo with adult film actress Jesse Jane at the Digital Playground booth at the 2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center January 9, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jesse Jane, born Cindy Taylor, was a Texas-born adult film actress known for her energetic performances and girl-next-door charm. With her blonde hair and blue eyes, Jane quickly became a fan favourite after entering the industry in the early 2000s. She has starred in numerous adult films, earning accolades and awards for her work. Beyond her on-screen success, Jane has capitalised on her popularity through endorsement deals, appearances, and a line of sex toys. Her savvy business sense helped her amass a fortune, with a net worth of $9 million - however, Jane was found dead at an Oklahoma home earlier this year from a suspected drug overdose.

5 - Mia Khalifa - $8 million

Mia Khalifa arrives at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)